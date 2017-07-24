What's Rule #76?

First off, I hope you enjoyed your weekend! Mine was good… I got to take in a rare Mets victory on Saturday night, and followed that up with not one, not two, but FOUR softball games yesterday! While it’s pretty rainy here on Long Island right now, that should dissipate by the early afternoon according to the weather report, which is perfect, because I don’t have to leave until then! :-)

Anyhoo, romantic comedies really aren’t my thing. For the most part, they tend to lack any real substance, which is something I’m big on when I’m watching movies that don’t involve Arnold Schwarzenegger blowing things up with his Austrian biceps, or Bruce Lee screaming higher than the lead singer of Boston as he sidekicks a guy through a window. That being said, one of my favorite movies of all time is a romantic comedy: Wedding Crashers. Starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, and an all-star supporting cast to boot, this was a lovey dovey movie that I could even get behind. There was substance, there was comedy, and there was so much more than just a sob story with a bunch of lame jokes to try to appease all of the reluctant males in the audience.

One of the earliest scenes of the movie has a dialogue between Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn talking about Rule #76, which is code for the phrase ‘No excuses, play like a champion!’ At the time, this was a big running joke, and still is in many circles today. While I’m sure it wasn’t meant to be a focal point of the movie, it’s one of the lines that’s really stood the test of time since its release, and is something that I not only employ in my life, but is a motto I seek to teach my clients.

You’d be amazed at some of the excuses I’ve made to myself over the years, as well as some of the ones clients have utilized to try to explain away bad choices. While there are certainly things that I’ll ‘forgive’ myself and ‘excuse’ a client for when we don’t make the best choices in regards to our health or our weight loss goals (such as an injury or an unexpected, REAL emergency), there’s a common element to life that we ALL endure on a semi-regular basis — That’s that life throws us curveballs!

Things happen ALL THE TIME that we don’t expect. These things can obviously disrupt our routines, our plans and our grandest aspirations. And while we certainly have to adapt to this new onslaught of conditions and ‘be like water’ (thank you, Bruce Lee!), excuses will only get you so far. If you continue to make excuses, then you’ll find a way to weasel out of everything that takes any degree of effort in your life.

Trust me — Been there, done that, on more occasions than I can even pretend to count…

I want you to try something going forward that, believe it or not, has really helped me and many of my Permanent Weight Loss clients who have struggled to stay on track. This isn’t some complex visualization or hippy dippy bullshit that will make you think twice about ever wanting to hear from me again… This is something SIMPLE that you can implement right this second, and follow through with for the rest of your life.

When you feel like you’re going to eat garbage, or you feel you’re going to skip a workout when you have one scheduled, just take a second before you put that final nail in the coffin, and repeat to yourself ‘What’s Rule #76?’

If you memorized the answer, then you’ll know better than to sabotage yourself ;-)

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

