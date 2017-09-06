Former Congressman Tip O’Neill, the 47th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is famously quoted for the simple phrase: “All politics is local.”

This couldn’t be truer on college campuses, where students expend extraordinary amounts of grassroots energy to address hyper-localized, campus-specific issues. Whether it be a divestment campaign or efforts to increase student voice in education planning, many college students, especially at traditionally progressive institutions, are self-taught organizers and implement innovative tactics by leveraging press, social media, and various types of protests to advocate for campus reform initiatives.

Importantly, college students have become increasingly engaged in their local communities in just the last few years. For example, a recent UCLA study showed that 40% of college freshman believe it is “essential” or “very important” to become community leaders. Further, one in ten college students today expects to engage in some kind of protest during their college career, the highest this survey had recorded since it began in 1967.

But while there is no shortage of civic engagement on our college campuses, this energy doesn’t necessarily translate into political activity. According to the US Census Bureau, young adult voters between ages of 18 through 24 have consistently voted at lower rates than all other age groups in every presidential election since 1962. And on average, less than half of eligible young adult voters will make it to the polls for a national presidential election.

The leaders of Blue Future (Valeria Ojeda, Nick Guthman, and Ben Davis), an organization recently launched to connect young college students with nearby electoral campaigns, believe there are a few specific factors deterring college students from engaging politically.

“There’s little consistency between the transition of student leaders,” said Valeria Ojeda, Co-Founder of Blue Future and former President of the College Democrats at American University. “Instead of learning how to improve outreach efforts each year, you have student leaders regularly re-learning how to organize in the first place.” This lack of an institutional framework leaves untapped potential on the table, preventing bright and hard-working youth from making a difference in local political initiatives that have limited resources.

The other hindrance is a lack of time, which is exacerbated in the absence of a student-led organizational pipeline. Between classes, internships, and other campus activities, few students can conduct the outreach necessary to find political internship and volunteer opportunities. Importantly, most educational institutions are not actively encouraging student political action beyond the campus community.

Blue Future’s mission is to equip young people with the tools to be effective volunteers, organizers, and public servants. By appointing campus organizers, providing training, and conducting outreach to connect students with campaigns, Blue Future is attempting to cultivate student interest in our political process and administer and effective system to create future political leaders. Their efforts are noble, and if executed correctly, will likely gain serious traction as we near the 2018 midterm elections.