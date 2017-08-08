What’s The Deal With Hydrogen Pet Supplements?

Pet owners are always doing whatever they can to keep their animals happy and healthy. People love their animals, and that means that most don’t want to give them anything less than the best.

Many people have heard of supplements for dogs, but a lot people are skeptical about giving their canine a foreign substance. This is not only wise, but prudent. Although some dogs will eat literally almost anything, there are many things that they should not ingest.

There has been a lot of buzz around hydrogen supplements in the pet community and it’s time to set some things straight about the new supplement for dogs so that pet owners can make an informed choice.

Do Hydrogen Supplements Work?

With so many products on the market and so many claims to health benefits, it can be difficult to narrow everything down to the right choice. However, it is safe to say that hydrogen supplements are effective and beneficial for dogs. They are relatively new to the market, but so far have shown serious benefits for a lot of people’s beloved pets.

Dr. Ricardo Rojas Rivas has been a Veterinarian for 26 years and he recommends that pet owners give their dogs hydrogen supplements for a variety of reasons. This is just one example, but there is a lot of evidence that directly corresponds to some of the benefits to pets that they provide.

What Are The Benefits Of Hydrogen Supplements?

Hair and Skin

One of the top benefits of hydrogen formulas is how it keeps a dog’s skin and fur healthy. According to theVeterinary Hospitals of America, a dog’s health can be indicated by a smooth and shiny coat of fur and skin that is clear and supple.

If a dog’s coat is abrasive or stiff, and their skin has bumps or flakes, this may be a sign that they are in poor health. Hydrogen supplements are one way to help promote healthy skin and keep their fur soft.

Joints, Muscles and Energy

In addition to healthy skin and a great body of hair, hydrogen supplements can also benefit a dog’s joints and muscles. A dog taking hydrogen supplements is definitely going to need healthy joints and muscles as the supplements have also been shown to improve a canine’s strength and liveliness.

Antioxidants

Hydrogen is also an antioxidant, which is vital for a dog’s health. According to Pet MD, antioxidants are especially important for dogs that are sick, old, exposed to toxins, or have poor nutrition. Antioxidants fight the free radicals that attack cell membranes and protein in your animal.

A recent study found that elderly dogs with antioxidants in their food were able to learn more intricate tasks than the ones that did not have a balanced diet. This means that using hydrogen supplements could help promote the cognitive function of a dog’s brain.

Allergy Free

Hydrogen formulas are also allergy free. If a dog is sensitive to certain foods or has diet restrictions, it is still possible to give them hydrogen supplements without worrying about a bad reaction.

Easy To Eat

One of the best ways to give a dog supplements iswith their food. Hydrogen supplements that are made from all natural ingredients are ideal and can be easily hidden in the dog’s next meal. Some are even vegan or flavored like beef to make them that much more tantalizing to a dog.