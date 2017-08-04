Talent management just isn’t what it used to be. Thanks to smartphones, job sites like Indeed, and of course Linkedin, the way we source and manage fresh talent has undergone some radical changes over the past decade. The talent pool is getting larger as the internet removes borders and the amount of data we have on potential new recruits is incredible. However, as technology continues to progress, especially in the areas of data analytics and artificial intelligence, some people are left wondering if the need for talent managers is going to enter a sharp decline.

For more on that and what else to expect in the years to come, we asked a group of industry experts…

What’s The Future Of Talent Management?

Here’s what they had to say…

Serena Holmes, President & CEO of Tigris Events

“In the future most people’s work will be documented online. This will create a super competitive market for attracting top talent because of the increased transparency. Companies will know who the top performers are, and employees will know which companies offer the best opportunities. Because of this increase in competition, organizations will need to build a culture that helps employees grow and meet their professional goals. When employees feel their work is recognized and given the training and tools they need to grow, the will be more likely to perform well and stick with the company longer.”

Steve Hunt, SVP of HCM research at SAP SuccessFactors

“Assume every job is virtual and part-time unless you prove otherwise. This policy is being widely adopted in Europe as a way to keep working parents in the workplace. People burn out when they feel their job does not allow them to balance non-work demands. A simple answer is to make jobs more flexible so employees can adapt them to their needs, not the other way around.

The enemy is unplanned turnover. Everyone is going to quit at some time. The problem isn’t people leaving; it’s people leaving unexpectedly or for the wrong reasons. Create an open environment where employees are comfortable sharing concerns about burnout. Have a policy of “we don’t expect you to work here forever, and we only want you to work here as long as you are enjoying it. We want people to work for us because they want to, not because they have to. Let us know if you’re feeling a sense of burnout and let’s see if we can fix it. If we can’t, we will do all we can to help you have a successful and planned transition to something new.” The challenge is managers have to demonstrate a commitment to this way of working. Yet often managers treat employees who quit with a sense of betrayal and resentment.”

Jenna Filipkowski, Head of research at the Human Capital Institute

“Fifteen years from now, HR, organizational development, or talent management as a function will not exist. Because of the pervasive usage of people analytics, business leaders will have recognized and embraced the full value of talent management. It will become everyone’s everyday work and not be owned by a team in a silo. By then, people leaders will have the entire responsibility for optimizing the talent strategy, acquiring the right talent, engaging their people, and developing the workforce. Automation technologies will have streamlined all of the compliance and traditional HR tasks and processes, so the focus can be on the human experience at work.”

Marc Effron, President of The Talent Strategy Group

“It’s easy to get distracted by the next big thing in talent management, but the future will look like a better executed version of the past. Companies will focus on the three things that create high quality talent: big experiences, talent-building managers and eliminating weakness. In big experiences, companies will better match their best talent with the most challenging development experiences (projects and jobs) to ensure their best talent develops faster. Leaders will know their development goals and be held accountable both for their performance and their learning. On talent-building managers, companies will hold people managers accountable to measurably increase the quality of their team every year. Managers who do that will get promotions and bonus; those who don’t will be replaced. On eliminating weakness, companies will recognize there’s no proof that focusing on strengths helps develop anyone, and help instead to eliminate what’s holding leaders back.”

George Elfond, CEO & Co-Founder of Rallyware

“Traditional LMS model is broken and cannot fulfill the increasing needs of talent development. In future companies will switch to the technologies based on the behavioral science combined with AI, where an LMS will be capable of defining and delivering a just in time customized training to specific employees. Talent development in future will become much more data heavy where HR will have a lot of data on their hands and will be able to make strategic training decisions.

Factors that will influence further LMS evolution will be an increasingly distributed workforce and a widespread adoption of mobile technologies. With this we’ll see that talent development will become more participatory and social; it will be a collaborative process; it will be more engaging through the science-based gamification of key activities; and most importantly, learning will become highly personalized and customized.”

Keri Higgins-Bigelow, Founder & CEO of livingHR

“The future of talent management will continue to be driven by how we behave as consumers/buyers. As the economy of what we sell and consume changes, work, and talent management will have to change with it. Everything will be more than integrated and embedded.