What's the Plan?

Many of you are working for some amazing companies. You worked hard in school to get your degree or your certifications to be an accomplished STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) professional.

By choosing a career in STEM, you made the decision to be marketable. While studying in your profession, you gained the knowledge to problem solve, research, learn math, etc. Many different jobs need the skill-set that you trained hard to obtain.

Studies have shown that a person with a STEM degree will get paid more than any other degree given in any other field. Even individuals that have a Ph.D. Further, there is a much smaller salary gap between men and women.

Recently while speaking with a colleague, I pointed out that most individuals (especially in Technology) job-hop because that is one of the only ways to gain new knowledge, innovation, and insight. One of the drawbacks to working for a major corporation is they use certain software and that software will become obsolete over time. Companies are reluctant to spend thousands and sometimes millions of dollars to stay on the leading edge. Their philosophy is, “if it’s still working currently we are going to roll with it and if it’s not, we are going to put a band-aid on it! Being a former DBA/System administrator, I have lived the nightmare of pulling a rabbit out of the hat at 3am on an old system.

But while it’s glamorous telling friends and family that you have a new gig, working on new software, chances are you are leaving money behind in your company’s retirement plan (if you had one). Most times, administrators will require you to move your money after you leave the company.

Being a STEM professional financial advisor, it is my recommendation to my clients that they should protect their future with more what the company offers. I want them to have the options that I didn’t know about when I was in Information Technology. I want them to have a holistic view with their earnings (some before tax savings and some after tax savings). I want them to plan for their future financial self like they did for their degree and/or certification.