What's there to learn from "funny-gate"...?!?

This week’s biggest sports news had nothing to do with sports but a wily exchange between Cam Newton and Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. The exchange was in my opinion a cultural expression and chance for the sports world to learn about how people like Cam Newton (black people) express themselves. The room was quiet because many of Rodrigue’s colleagues probably agree with the misinterpretation of Newton’s remarks. In fact, sports reporting is suffering an extended crisis of race diversity in nearly every sport.

The biggest offense in all of this is the missed opportunity to celebrate the strides of diversity that confidently placed a competent female reporter in the same rooms and spaces as world-class athletes and other sports reporting leaders. Yep, we missed it! Instead, people chose to use the occasion to bring down one of the NFL’s highest flying QB’s this season. Newton is already the QB rushing touchdown leader with 50. NBC Sports sided with Rodrigue but also wondered how distracted Cam would be following all this.

As I’ve said before, with more people in the room who would much more easily understand Newton, he may not have been under attack all week. It’s as simple as understanding cultural communication, which goes beyond learning and understanding colloquialisms. In our haste to be offended this week, we've learned two unintended truths: Cam Newton just may be a chauvinist and Jourdan Rodrigue is probably a racist. See what happens when we demand to be offended? The unintended effect of exposing our own hypocrisy and facing our shortcomings are all part of the package and problem.

Dr. Rick Wallace says that Jourdan Rodrigue weaponized her whiteness and I tend to agree with that statement. All week long, this has been allowed to drag on. It’s taken the lead away from players kneeling and it has put another prominent black male on the chopping block.

Yesterday, Dannon severed ties with Newton and before any others could follow suit, we had a tearful apology. But, for what exactly? Based on his apology, it’s easy to guess that he meant it as a jerk. As a black man who is often amazed when my white friends dance to “Watch Me” by Silento or my contemporaries who can braid their daughters’ hair perfectly, sew and other ‘non-traditional’ tasks...it’s “funny” to me,too!

Am I unlearned? Stuck in a bygone era? No...that’s how I express my amazement. It’s my way of calling something “remarkable”. I will never apologize for that and given the opportunity, would explain my choice of words. Cam owes no apologies for it. But without a doubt, Rodrigue owed the apology also issued on yesterday. In sports officiating, we call those offsetting penalties.

I'm not dismissing Cam's comments, in fact I made a case for why Cam may have simply miscommunicated his impression with the reporter's question. With each passing day, we're on high alert, high strung and always ready to be offended. It’s the new American way, but at what cost? We are creeping toward a reality devoid of intrinsic beauty. We are whitewashing with a broad brush the freedom of expression with a top coat of bewildered sensitivity. This will lead to a breakdown in communication as people will seek to hear according to their understanding and only the majority will hear and be heard!