What's Truly "Problematic" Is Monolithic Thinking

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

I read a lot of articles and generally try to learn something from all of them and not get too upset if I disagree with the content. Every now and again, however, an article comes along that irritates me to a great degree.

Today, I read one of those articles.

Writing at Elle Magazine, Sady Doyle writes about “problematic women.” What is a “problematic woman,” you may ask? Apparently, it is a woman who doesn’t think in lockstep with Doyle.

Writing first of NBC anchor Megyn Kelly, Doyle opines, “No matter what she did at NBC, it would have been a mistake to make a feminist hero out of Megyn Kelly

Why is that? Doyle claims that “When we saw [Megyn] Kelly primarily as a victim, she was framed as a blameless heroine, and her actual and ignominious track record was overlooked. When we see Kelly now as primarily a conservative propagandist—which is what she is and always has been—that victimhood is mostly erased. The truth is I, too, would have loved to watch Kelly’s feminist awakening. But that hasn’t happened, and a woman can of course be problematic and be a victim of sexism. Both lionizing Kelly and dismissing her abuse are ways to avoid this central truth.”

Doyle, it turns out, decided not to just stop with Megyn Kelly. She had harsh words for any woman associated with President Trump, including his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and Whitehouse Spokesperson Kellyanne Conway.

“There’s the Instagram feminism and message-tested complicity of Ivanka Trump—who is often cast as a spoiled bimbo, rather than the canny and ethically bankrupt opportunist she appears to be. There’s Melania, a long-time apologist for her husband’s birtherism. There’s Kellyanne Conway, and the Internet’s brief yet fraught debate about what feminism owes her.”

Ok, so Doyle doesn’t like President Trump. Fair enough.

What about a strong female leader in the UK, notably British Prime Minister Theresa May? Doyle doesn’t think much of her, either.

“We should not weep for Theresa May or any other conservative woman whose policies contribute to the continued oppression of women and minorities,” she says.

Well, I’ll give her credit for one thing: at least she’s honest. Doyle doesn’t even attempt to disguise her disgust for conservative women. It doesn’t matter that Kellyanne Conway was the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign. It doesn’t matter that May has risen to the highest office in Great Britain – nor certainly that the woman who is best known for having that job, Margaret Thatcher, came from a working-class family and smashed every glass ceiling imaginable. It doesn’t matter that Ivanka Trump has pushed a paid family leave plan that is similar to the one Hillary Clinton wanted to enact.

No, what matters is that they either have ties to or actively represent center-right political thinking and in Doyle’s world, that simply will not do.

I mean, she could have said something like, “While I do not share the beliefs of these women, I admire the posts to which they have risen and can appreciate the doors they have opened for women.”

Instead, she prefers to call them “problematic” and more or less write them off as “fake” or “token” women.

I have three daughters I love very much and the fact that somehow if they don’t ideologically walk in lockstep with women like Sady Doyle that they are “problematic” is not only ridiculous, it is offensive.

For the record, my daughters disagree with me politically for the most part. I could be upset by that, but instead, I choose to be proud of the fact that they are independent women who have the ability to think for themselves.