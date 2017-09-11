What's Wonderful in Paris Now By John Mariani

Les Jardins de 'Éspadon (photo Vincent Leroux)

Like all great cities, restaurants change with the seasons, and Paris is not immune to turnover, which brightens the gastronomic landscape with new young chefs doing new young things in their kitchens. More than most cities, Paris is bound to revered culinary traditions, so that some of its most endearing pleasures are to return to a favorite old bistro that might very well date back to when Jean-Paul Sartre and James Joyce dined there. But to stay in synch with the innovations of global gastronomy, Paris’s established restaurants have had to re-think their style without losing their unique spirit, not least in established hotels. For, if a leopard cannot change its spots, it can certainly gain in focus as it grows older. Here, based on a trip this summer, are favorite spots that show off such change in the City of Lights. (Remember, in France, tax and service are included in the bill.)

LE JARDINS DE L’ÉSPADON The Ritz Paris 15 Place Vendôme 1-33-1-43-16-3030

The fame of The Ritz has been spread as much by American writers like Hemingway (right) and Fitzgerald as by Hollywood movies like “Love in the Afternoon” with Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn. Its client list, since opening on the Place Vendȏme in 1898 under César Ritz, has included everyone of importance in European society, from Marcel Proust to Coco Chanel. Princess Diana had the last meal of her short life at The Ritz before her fatal accident. Many regular visitors would have been happy had the Ritz never changed anything at all—it even stayed open during World War II—but owner Mohammud Al Fayed knew that the time had come to upgrade every inch of the hotel and restaurants without altering the overall elegance of the huge space. He closed it in 2012, not re-opening until 2016, after designer Thierry Déspont renovated everything from top to bottom, rooms to restaurants, banquet rooms to spas. On the Rue Cambon side of the hotel, guests can enjoy a drink or an informal meal at the new Ritz Bar, and everyone is cheering that the Bar Hemingway is back in business under the eye of veteran bartender Colin Field (below).

Within months its fine dining L’Éspadon Restaurant garnered two Michelin stars and the adjacent, more casual Les Jardins de L’Éspadon received one. It was at the latter that I had lunch this summer with the man whose opinion on all things Parisian I most respect, Alexander Lobrano, an American ex-pat who writes the most insightful reports on what’s going on in town. Within the airy atmosphere of the sunny orangerie-style room we left ourselves in the hands of Chef Nicholas Sale (the tenth in The Ritz’s history) and sommelier Estelle Touzet, who poured us glasses of Bollinger Rosé Champagne to go with the starter of cooked and raw radishes. We asked Sale to prepare two different four-course meals so that we could try more dishes.

The dishes at Les Jardins are lighter and less complex than those at the formal L’Éspadon dining room but no less savory for that. Green peas of the sweetest variety were combined with an onion mousse studded with veal bacon bits, while a snowy filet of whiting came with potato cream given an acidic brightness by capers and lemon. French chefs for years now have felt it incumbent to add a pasta dish to their menus, and at The Ritz, with a delicious Domaine Gavoty Clarendon 2015, we enjoyed cannelloni stuffed with langoustines, with green cabbage and a sauce reduced with Meursault that Sale claims as his signature dish.

Roasted breast of squab came with more pasta, Swiss chard and ricotta, the pigeon supremely tender and lightly gamey, the chard bitter and the ricotta sweet and creamy. With this we drank a perfect match-up wine—a Domaine Stéphane Ogier Côte Rotie 2014. A selection of impeccably aged cheeses came next, with a 10-year-old Sercial Madeira, and to finish off was a glazed yuzu lemon meringue with rice pudding and citrus pearls, which, to our surprise, was served with sake. An old-fashioned vanilla millefeulle (above) did seem to have a thousand layers of buttery pastry so light they seemed to levitate. Such dishes as these show just how advanced French cuisine in Paris can be, even in the staunchly classical Ritz, where time marches on, but now to a different tune. A two-course meal at Les Jardins is €95, three €120, and four €145. In the main dining room, L’Éspadon, appetizers run, á la carte, €60-€190, and main courses €110 to €240.

114 FAUBOURG Le Bristol Hotel 114 Rue Faubourg 1-33-1-53-434300

Le Bristol has long been one of my favorite Paris hotels, certainly grand but, despite its high fashion clientele, with an intimacy others of its ilk miss. Part of its homey charm is the resident Fa-Raon, the beautiful white cat who roams the lobby at will and seems to regard visitors as her own guests. Like all the great “château” hotels in Paris in this century, Le Bristol, now part of the Oetker Collection, closed for extensive rehab, adding a wing. I have written more than once of my great meals at the hotel’s deluxe restaurant, Épicure (three Michelin stars), under Chef Eric Fréchon, who also oversees the adjacent, far more casual two-story 114 Faubourg, now seven years old and as bright and colorful as any in Paris, with its elegant winding staircase, gilded columns, Matisse-like murals, and an atmosphere that sets a standard for a modern Parisian brasserie. Its three-course €56 lunch menu is one of the real bargains at this level of cuisine.

I asked restaurant manager Patrice Jeanne to have the chef prepare a lunch for my friend and me. It began with a lovely presentation of King crab meat in an eggshell (above) touched with ginger and lemon mayonnaise, and, since the white asparagus were in season, we were served the sweetest in the market. Fat Dover sole was wonderfully simple in order to best show off the excellence of the fish, served with spinach and rich with clarified butter and accompanied by an exquisite Puligny Montrachet 2010.

This was followed by squab, equally fat and succulent, set in a verbena-laced broth with asparagus and plump foie gras ravioli. For dessert there was a classic Australian-inspired Pavlova (above) with crisp meringue and ripe summer fruits and a very French vanilla millefeuille laced with bourbon and sweetened with salted butter caramel. The pleasure of 114 Faubourg is in the interplay of color, casual chic, great cuisine and a true bonhomie that makes dining there always fresh and new.

LAZARE Gare Saint-Lazare Rue Intérieure 1-33-1-44-90-8080

When I first visited the city at the age of nineteen, my very first meal in Paris was at a bistro in the Gare du Nord, and it made an enormous impression on me, not just for the food—a big steaming casserole of blanquette de veau—but for its atmosphere of such French vitality within the bustle of the huge train station. Those Paris stations have always had good, solid bistros to service those coming and going, and Gare Saint-Lazare, one of the largest and now a commercial center, is now home to one of the best. Lazare Paris is the new brasserie opened by Le Bristol’s Eric Fréchon (see above), and he has poured his heart into it. Despite its location within the vast station lined with boutiques, newsstands and cafés, Lazare is a thoroughly modern space, with al fresco access to the plaza outside. It’s all done in buffed wood, with tile floors, a white industrial ceiling, shelves full of white china, very comfortable gray banquettes and marbleized table tops. There is a blackboard menu and a broadsheet whose drinks and wines are listed on the back, itself testament that you can order very good regional bottlings in Paris for well under €50, and apéritifs cost only six. The young, affable staff works briskly but cordially, ever attentive to just how much time you have to spend. My friends and I had the whole evening to enjoy and by ten o’clock the place was emptying out.

We began with tender calamari cut like spaghetti and sautéed in olive oil with chorizo and hot espellette peppers (€15), and one of the best tuna tartares I’ve had in Paris, nestled with sesame-scented guacamole (€18). Equally good was a beef tartare, hand chopped to the perfect size, with pommes pailles, what we’d call shoestring potatoes (€23), oddly limp that evening. A sweet cake of crab came with haricots verts and mimosa coraille (€24). I didn’t care much for an expensive, soupy risotto with pesto of girolles mushrooms and arugula (€25). Lamb chops (above) were grilled to rosy red, perfumed with thyme and sided with a soft polenta with zucchini and basil (€37). In good brasserie fashion there are daily specials—chicken fricassée on Monday, cold salmon on Tuesday, roast lamb on Wednesday, and so on, all at a very easy-going €19 euros.