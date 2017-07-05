WHAT'S YOUR KFC FOR SUCCESS?

Everybody has the potential to be an Arnold, an Oprah, a Tony, an Einstein, a Steve, a Zuckerberg, an achiever of some kind, yet only 3% reach it. It might leave you asking ‘What the KFC do they have, what’s their secret sauce? ‘ Having read many success biographies, I began to clearly understand that all those who have achieved their visions had a similar recipe.

Let’s explore how Mark Zuckerberg went from Harvard Dropout to Facebook CEO.

How did he do it? What’s his KFC?

It comes to this simple sequential breakdown;

He had a clear Vision, followed his Purpose, did the work that created his outcome.

He had a clear Vision of what he wanted to create; Create an open information flow for people.

He had a clear purpose; Make the world more open and connected.

He had a clear Outcome; Create Facebook

The good news is that even if you’ve lost your true north you too can find your way back precisely like Mark, Arnold, Oprah did and build a life the way you picture it to be. Keep in mind, that everyone started as someone ordinary and through their commitment to their vision they tapped into their power of creation and birthed it into reality.

Let’s begin to tap into your creative power by playing a game of what sparks your “fiya” and take a few moments to answer these 3 Q's;

What’s my vision? Why do I want to create it? What is the outcome that I’m seeking to achieve?

Next step is to bring it to life so you can see it to achieve it.

The vision is the first and fundamental step in the creative process of becoming who you were created to be, the strategy comes after. Most of us miss this first crucial step, so we stay stuck in who we see we are instead of becoming who we were created to be.

Take the time to create your vision. Pick up your Kodak and snap a pic of yourself to create a vision portrait for who you’re becoming based on your answers. That vision portrait will now act as your destination of the goal that you are seeking to achieve and become a tangible measurement to witness your becoming to be it.

No more wasting time in the survival of busyness without getting anywhere, and exhausting yourself into quitting or becoming complacent on your dreams. The power of this vision will emotionally connect you to your purpose, keep you focused on where you’re going, and accelerate your achievement by giving it all your energy.

Wouldn’t you agree that you’re worth another shot?

Furthermore, it will serve you as a constant reminder of the why you started and the why you want to finish it.

Now, take a moment to reflect.

Imagine that the same creative power that is within them is also within you. What if Mark, Oprah, Tony Arnold, Steve and many other achievers decided not share their gifts with the world? We would have missed out on their greatness. Yet, that’s the decision that 97% of us take to our funerals, when we choose to play safe, play small, play comfortable and give into our fears.

Your dreams get buried and so do you.

You know have the KFC secret sauce and recipe to create success for yourself.

Do something about it.

Give yourself permission to say YES to success, YES to Life, YES to potential and YES to creating a life the way you picture it to be.

See you at the Top.