What's Your Love Personality?

“Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, how you leave others feeling after having an experience with you becomes your trademark.” — Jay Danzie

Do you have a type? A personality test can reveal a lot about who you are and what you want out of life. It helps to clarify our values, careers, and even our love-lives! We are created with a body-mind-soul connection. That makes us different. That makes us the same. In Ancient Greece, a popular medical theory held that each person has a tendency towards a certain humour, or temperament. I’ve used the four temperaments – melancholic, phlegmatic, choleric, sanguine — to explore the psychology of how and why we fall in love. Hopefully this will provide you with a better understanding of your heart and the hearts of those you love!

Remember: love is ultimately a choice.

1. Melancholic — The Builder

Traits: grounded, sensible, traditional, generous, seeks a practical love

Melancholic people approach dating seriously and desire compatibility above all else. They are pragmatic and down-to-earth, investing their love in someone who they deem as their “equal”.

They like things predictable, adhering to traditions, and often demonstrate their loyalty to family, friends, career and faith. They are keen problem-solvers. Their conversations are detailed and factual, and they dislike drama. They may come across as unromantic to other types, so they’re usually attracted to their own type. However, a melancholic person who is open to possibilities may discover that their equal can be their opposite – that is, a vibrant individual who draws the passion for life out of them.

That being said, melancholic people do not choose their life partners impulsively. Their intimacy develops gradually over time, which works in their favor since they prefer to carefully consider their relationships. They are thoughtful and somewhat analytical of their plans with a partner and marriage, as well as concerned with the opinions of all the other people in their life; which is why they enjoy doing things as a couple in a larger group of friends. They are the pillars of society: reliable, reserved, but deeply sensitive.

Melancholic people are the classic protective and caring partners in love: well-mannered, never late, opening doors, offering their arm, cooking together, and will bestow special gifts to their special someone. A potential partner will appreciate the self-disciplined and steadfast nature of a melancholic person.

One struggle that melancholic people may have is their fear of criticism or failure (or criticism of their failures) and this may hold them back from stepping out of a bad relationship or taking the leap and establishing a new, intimate relationship. They can handle this situation by tapping into their greatest strength: discernment.

2. Phlegmatic — The Negotiator

Traits: harmony, sacrifice, intimate, traditional, seeks a romantic love

Phlegmatic people almost always date with the long-term/marriage in mind. They feel an intense need for a deep and meaningful connection and – being the wonderful people they are – deserve it! Where does all the emotion flow from? Their hearts. The moment they make a real connection, they strive to be the most caring, affectionate and dedicated of people.

To them, anything is worth doing to find “the one” worthy of their life-long love. If they think a person could be the one, they will put all their work and effort into nurturing the connection. They are genuinely interested in other people and excel at reading people’s feelings. They prefer to go out with one person at a time. This allows them to focus and explore the potential in a relationship. They tend to avoid large parties because it’s more difficult for them to have intimate exchanges (and they are more comfortable in smaller group settings, usually being an introverted type).

Phlegmatic people are sensitive and seek intellectual and emotional connections. They want to build a bridge: heart to heart. They don’t exactly see dating as fun because of their vulnerability and fear of rejection. They wish to share their feelings – but only once they’re comfortable with someone. They tend to give of themselves so much and put so much into a relationship that they may develop an undercurrent of anxiety without realizing it or get so tired emotionally that they stop dating for a while. Balance is crucial to their well-being.

Interestingly enough, phlegmatic people have very romantic ideas of love but at the same time believe that relationships are major work. Once they have found "the one", they work on maintaining intimacy and harmony with their partner. They will avoid conflicts, make sacrifices, and cherish every interaction with their special person. They are wise and skilled in analyzing the emotions of a relationship. They demonstrate a witty repartee. A potential partner will appreciate how the phlegmatic person plans romantic get-togethers in advance and offers sweet little signs of their affection in hope that the sentiment will be returned.

One struggle that phlegmatic people may have is idealizing their partners at first, and then experiencing a sense of disillusionment when they start seeing the other person’s imperfections. They can handle this situation by tapping into their greatest strength: compassion.

3. Choleric — The Director

Traits: forthright, analytical, intense, intimate, seeks a devoted love

Choleric people approach the dating game with the sole intent to find someone to get them out of the dating game. So before they get dressed-up for dinner or drinks, they will first spend time analyzing their own hopes and intentions, as well as that of a potential partner. What fuels the fire? The choleric person looks for someone with shared interests. They need a “mind mate” – someone they can connect to intimately and on an intellectual level.

A choleric person in love tends to analyze and hide his or her emotions, so they relate best to someone who is slightly more expressive and emotionally in touch. They need a good listener who handles conflict and disagreements in a smart, sympathetic manner – this makes them most compatible with phlegmatic people. The combination of fire and water holds both partners accountable in their relationship.

Since choleric people are practical and do not particularly enjoy dating, they have a take-charge attitude towards their relationships. If they are not interested or do not envision a future with someone they may demonstrate impatient behavior. Their forthright disposition will take over and they may decide to end a relationship abruptly and without looking back. On the other hand, if they think someone is compatible with them and there’s a mutual desire for a serious relationship, they will then focus intensively on that person. The choleric partner is reliable, exudes confidence, and is typically an ambitious do-gooder. A potential partner will appreciate that the choleric person is ready for commitment and can be very romantic in demonstrations of their love.

One struggle that choleric people may have is deciding to leave a relationship once they’ve passed the early dating stages, even if it no longer feels right, because they don’t like to change their minds or break commitments. They can handle this situation by tapping into their greatest strength: honesty.

4. Sanguine — The Explorer

Traits: playful, outgoing, generous, intense, seeks a pleasurable love

Sanguine people have an unbridled enthusiasm. They know how to rock the dating game or roll with the single life. They are spontaneous and spiritual. They are deeply in touch with the world around them and see beauty in nearly everything. Sanguine people breathe new life into the people they love – and they tend to love everyone!

A sanguine person is looking for a “playmate”, someone who is open to having an adventure with them. They want to explore every facet of life with their chosen partner. A similar situation to the melancholics, the sanguine personality tends to be most compatible with its own type due to their shared yearning for adventure. However, sometimes the greatest adventure for a sanguine person is discovering a relationship with someone their complete opposite – an individual who grounds the sanguine, while the sanguine brings the excitement for life and positive energy out of their partner.

Sanguine people thrive in entertainment. They enjoy surprises and novel activities, indulging their pleasure of the senses, and will suggest a variety of cultural events, movies, shows and restaurants to try with the people in their life. They make relationships fun, but hope to find a partner who will make it equally as meaningful. All they want is to see and be seen – and then see the world together!

Because of their trusting/trustworthy nature, they make others feel at ease and are excellent conversationalists. They are typically extroverts who give off constant waves of energy. They are also likely to give gifts to express their feelings of connection to a person. Sanguine people are naturally optimistic, and become even moreso having gone through the heart of darkness at some point in their lives. Deep down they long for a greater sense of purpose. Their search for authentic meaning in everything, from a butterfly’s kiss to true love’s kiss, drives them forward. A potential partner will appreciate the passion and empathy a sanguine person brings to every aspect of their lives.

One struggle that sanguine people may have is self-disclosure: that is, admitting to their struggles or sharing their deepest feelings because they would rather keep them hidden in order to keep others happy. They can handle this situation by tapping into their greatest strength: courage.

