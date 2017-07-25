Whatsapp Marketing : Why It’s The Next Big Thing Of 2017 & Beyond

WhatsApp has the largest number of users touching 1.2+ billion users till date. No doubt, Facebook by taking it's decision to acquire WhatsApp in 2014 for whopping $19 billion proved how valuable WhatsApp is going to be in the future. And also adding SnapChat's adapted "Stories" to WhatsApp & Instagram, both exhibits how these platforms are going to transform our lives in the near future.

Made it the new Social Network for people who don't want to follow the fans, share the likes, and add their friends on yet another chat app.

There are many studies & surveys have proved in the past that there is a large number of following for WhatsApp as a social app - to stay in touch with friends, family and even business contacts. WhatsApp is one of the fastest news spreader as an app which escalated the viral nature of news into seconds.

Now, as an entrepreneur, if you have a business which has got a segmentation process of getting phone numbers of your clients. Then, WhatsApp might be the dream come true for you to reach your prospects, customers and clients in the fastest way possible.

Most of the entrepreneurs feel that WhatsApp isn't a viable medium to market because it doesn't provides any marketing medium for advertisers, right? Yet, there are many solutions available today which makes WhatsApp marketing possible to a large number of people all on autopilot using several tools, software, scripts and even automated web based WhatsApp automation panels.

You should realized by now that WhatsApp is the only messaging app which requires only cell numbers to build your list. Unlike other social networking sites & apps require you to start from scratch and build your following with fans, likes, followers and friends.

Start nurturing, engaging, interacting, and building a bond and trust with your prospects, clients and customers using several of the strategies below:

1. Start using Broadcasting List feature in WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows you to send Broadcast messages to all your list of contacts (upto 256) using it's broadcast feature you can send regular updates, promotional offers, special event invites, or any kind of content that engages to your existing customers or clients.

2. Update your WhatsApp Status

Just like how SnapChat/Instagram/Facebook Messenger “Stories" works. Where you can post your status with an image or a video and keep it live for the next 24 hours from the time of posting without the need to build your following from scratch.

3. Have call to action in your WhatsApp Text Status

Even though when Mark announced the new WhatsApp Status and removal of WhatsApp Text Status. Due to so much of revolt & demand from users, Facebook re-activated the WhatsApp Text Status feature in their mobile app. This feature in WhatsApp allows you to add your text based call to action for your marketing campaigns. You can use this space to ask your clients to give you a call or even visit your website URL or event promote your special offers.

Now, these are some of the most basic yet not so used features on WhatsApp. And when it comes to you taking a radical shift in your thinking. And when you start using WhatsApp as a marketing tool. You can level up your game and take it to the next level.

Just imagine when you start having on going relationship with your audience on WhatsApp?