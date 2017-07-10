WhatsApp now has an emojis browser

Although many Android keyboards already integrate this utility, now the app itself allows you to look for emoji according to related words

It's official: you can delete WhatsApp messages in your next update

Emojis make up an almost universal language that integrates vertically into virtually every generation using a smart mobile phone. That is why it is not surprising that WhatsApp integrates a search engine to overcome the biggest obstacle of these funny faces: find them.

The way the emojis are distributed by their respective tabs does not help too much to find them, hence the search engine is a perfect solution. WhatsApp has made it quite easy: by clicking on the little face that is in the space where the messages are written, a search bar is now displayed just above where the emoji are. And if you write there what you want to express, the app will offer a suitable emojis.

The system is not perfect, because not everyone understands the same thing with an emoji or with another, but any descriptive word usually helps.

At this time, the update with the emojis browser is only available for Android, but the version for iOS should not take too long to arrive. Now, what is not yet available is the new emojis group that Unicode has approved and that, if all goes well, they should turn to the two operating systems in their future versions, Android O and iOS 11, respectively.

What should be on the verge of reaching WhatsApp is the new function of erasing messages , or of canceling messages, according to its official description. In a future version of the messaging app, it will be possible to delete messages within five minutes of sending them.