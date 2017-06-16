'Wheel Of Fortune' Backdrop For 'Southern Charm Week' Appears To Feature Slaves

A “Wheel Of Fortune” backdrop for Vanna White and Pat Sajak promoting “Southern Charm Week” has some people calling out the letters WTF.

The game-show icons promoted the week by standing in front of a picture of an antebellum mansion. If you look closely at the screenshot, below, you can see what appear to be two African American woman slaves in the background.

Wheel Of Fortune Screenshot

The game show’s “Southern Charm Week” episodes first aired in March, according to the New York Daily News. It was when the episodes were rerun this week that heads started spinning.

Someone please tell me why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their "Southern Charm Week" images? pic.twitter.com/IPCFo9wh1b — Joshua Itiola (@joshitiola) June 16, 2017

Many MANY people green-lighted this, that's how you know that there are no POC in that team pic.twitter.com/D77g0xJv9q — Isabelle 🇵🇷 (@bellecs) June 16, 2017

This is also absolutely ridiculous. Wtf is happening to our country???? @WheelofFortune — Ahab_and_Erol (@Im_Eiri) June 16, 2017

Harry Friedman, executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune” gave this statement to HuffPost:

“We regret the use of this background image, and we will be replacing it moving forward on any rebroadcast.”

The structure behind White and Sajak is part of the Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana, which was built by slaves, according to the Daily News.

The plantation has exhibits dedicated to the slaves who lived at Oak Alley. Many employees are African Americans who dress in period costumes.