When a Flip Doesn’t Sell – Did You Run the Numbers for It?

Flipping houses has been a profitable business for many, and it still is. It is a bit more challenging as the inventory of foreclosures has dropped, but you can still find deals out there. The question is whether you’re planning for a failed flip. What’s that? It’s a flip that could have gone perfectly well, but your for-sure buyer turned out to be a no-show.

This can be a frustrating experience, especially if you did almost everything right:

You estimated the rehab costs accurately. You completed the project on time and within budget. You chose a home in a good neighborhood. You had a rental home buyer primed for it.

The problem is that your rental home buyer decided to pick up another home and doesn’t have the funding for this one now that you’re done with the work. There could be other reasons or situations, but the fact is that you now do not have a buyer.

Go to the Retail Home Market

You can list the home for sale with a real estate broker, or you can try to locate a retail buyer on your own. You can usually get more for the home from a retail buyer, but you’re going to spend more as well. There are unexpected marketing costs, closing costs, and maybe even a real estate commission.

Your holding costs are rising, as you borrowed the money for the purchase and rehab, so interest costs are rising. Sleeping is getting more difficult, and you are feeling the pressure of time squeezing your quickly shrinking profit margin. It’s one possible solution, but a hurry-up retail sale usually will require a discount, and there goes the rest of your profit.

Take the Landlord Route

Renting the home out is usually a better option IF you ran the numbers right at the beginning. Of course, this is only true if you thought about the possibility before the flip and ran the numbers and did the due diligence to support a rental property decision.

If your original plan was to sell to a rental property buyer, you should have done an analysis of the neighborhood and the home to make sure it had good rental potential. If it did for that buyer, then it should work for you as well.

You hopefully also set up the deal to sell to the buyer at some discount to current market value, as investors want that. Also, your rental analysis would have estimated the rents and cash flow, both suitable for a good rental home investment.

Now your only challenge is to locate a quality renter. Don’t short-circuit the vetting process. Do the proper credit check, maybe a background check, and call references and check employment and income. You’re under some time pressure, but a mistake in tenant selection can be far more damaging than the extra costs to hold the home another week or so while you get the best tenant.

Everything Depends on The Original Due Diligence

It’s easy to see that the original numbers and due diligence can make all of the difference in the disappearing buyer situation. Locating and negotiating a deep discount purchase and accurate rehab project estimation set you up for a far less painful experience if the buyer walks on you.

Enjoy this wisdom and have a great week!