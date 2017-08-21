When a Parent, not Mariette Hartley, drives....

Die Summer of 1977 and please high school start now! This glowing kid phase is over and with it the not-having-freedom-period as well. And no, it has not been a good run. Here and now I’m stuck wearing the face of my place being this sweet thirteen and being the obeying-ee, to them – the drivers-slash-parents-slash-adults. And dear diary to the obvious, I know that without them, I am doing hard juvi-prison time – solitary in my room, my house, my yard, the street and the other street over.

To get around to do anything worth mentioning, me and us - my friends, it’s up to these parents, their cars and their schedules to get any butt-chance to anyplace like Shaolg’s Pizza (aka ‘Shlong’s) or the roller rink or the movie theater or the park which is a hard one to make a case about cause what we’re actually doing there is usually nothing unless something really happens if that makes any sense. The cars are okay, it’s the parents that I really have to put up with. So listen up you, the unreliable reader:

Beth’s Dad is a baker and a typical fat baker cause all the day-old stuff goes in his stomach and not into the marked down bin if he had any business brain. He goes on and on about how he was some big-time athlete back when didn’t have the waddle. And now he only talks about the Summer Olympics in Russia like he has a fat (ha-friggin’ ha) chance to get in on. And the sweat bands he wears around his watermelon for a head and his hairy beast master drumstick wrists as if they make him USA-team qualified. He talks a lot when he drives and we just kind of decided not to say much cause his blah-blah are just going on and on and then he’s total conspiracy like the oil crisis with duct tape shortages, then some evil twin doing everything behind his back and Donner Party and cannibalism fixation (this only when he drives in the snow). I think he would taste like undigested dough and I told Beth this. Their car is cool and he’s okay with the Bee Gees so I’ll give him that.

I took, no kidnapped his twin, just kidding. I took a sweaty wrist band. He’s got lots.

Sara’s mom does something in a dentist’s office, but whatever it is, she gets her Ajax smell from there. She’s still ok pretty and she tells us she works real hard at rousing the rooster as she calls it and she was once really big in beauty queen pageants like Anita Bryant. She’s makes us listen to her cassette tapes that are just talking on and on about women that uses things like femaleness, in utero, sisterly paradox, riddle of womanhood and private sorority all ending with chants of never surrender. Surrender to who I just asked her one day after we saw Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo which was unrealistic on every level… and she gave me a threat stare and Sara rolled her eyes. She’s was okay and didn’t embarrass us when she picked us up, but then out of nowhere, she bought a motorcycle a month ago and now so she’s not driving us ungrateful Kewpie Dolls as she called us. She gave us her old bras, but before I could even get out the ‘y’ to my why, Sara said she’s just between doctors and shut my bleeping hole.

I stole one of her cassette tapes.

Ellie’s Dad was an astronaut - like never-ever. But he was a test pilot for the Air Force and now has an Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips where the only free thing we ever get are the diet-rite sodas which I know the cup is worth more than the puddle water soda inside. Ellie’s mom and him divorced really bad so he freaks out and cries at anything; mostly at red lights, mostly every time, which mostly just bums Ellie. The red-light waterworks show lasts for basically an eternity and no one says anything cause he’ll go all Vietnam Veteran. Other times, he’s okay and even more okay when the theme to Close Encounters comes on the radio. He says he wishes he could go up with those aliens like that guy from Jaws did in the end of the movie. I wish he could too. There is no way he is happy here on Earth.

I found a pair of some woman’s panties, the rousing the rooster kind, on the car floor… I was too mortified to touch them. But I have his Arthur Treacher’s name tag.

Rachel’s Dad is so whack-o rad cause he has a neck tattoo with the name of his band from so long ago written on the back of his neck that actually says ‘The Retards,’ but he still thinks is says ‘The Retreads’ as all the wrinkles and sag misspelled everything. He’s no longer a rock and roll guy but is in an office. He likes Meatloaf which is okay, and when he hears it, he gets real excited then really down and all negative about Meatloaf and how it was produced whatever that means. And he goes all spazz when we try to play the Bee Gees. He goes through mood swings when he starts stories starting with the usual when I was your age thing (like all the parents do). And what makes no sense is that he listens to marching band music, the half-time at football games music – not all the time, but still enough so and, I mean who does that and where does he get it?

I took what I think is some song he wrote. It’s like a poem but I don’t really get poems.

Ashley’s mom says she didn’t go to jail for stealing money from the town when she was the last mayor, but she totally did and now she says she consults but to who? She’s a guilty freak and she’s the last parent we ever want to ever to drive us. She yells and she’s so ugly midget short which messes up her driving and so when she brakes she makes a mess everywhere. And forget about being around this deformed disaster at any McDonalds drive-through – her stumpy lego arms can’t grab the food in any proper way. When she’s not yelling, she’s total opposite and demands us to be more polite. Huh? Be a consulting example Ashley’s mom! We always get out from her car with a cheapened depth perspective – that I looked up. She likes the Bee Gees as much as Rachel’s Dad which is like never – ha, ha.

I took some legal papers that said ‘confidential’ on them. Yeah, I know, but I did anyway.

And that’s a big 10-4! And I can’t wait for this loser fad to end. Lori Terry’s Dad drives a station wagon with all sorts of electronic stuff like a CB which is always on with gross men talking about the best coffee which makes them crap and the best toilets to go off and make take their gigantic dinosaur craps in. Ewwww…. That’s it! And a radar detector that beeps constantly and is no good cause Mr. Terry drives like the exact opposite of a speed freak. He wears those creepy gloves that British killers use to stranger women with on TV. Then he makes us shakes his hands and he presses too hard, and with those TV killer gloves – gross! He used to drive a huge 18-wheelers and he’s always trying to make convoys with other have-to-crap losers on the CB and its really lame cause then he makes us late for everything. He rents cars in his normal life. This Summer, he’s growing a mustache. Burt Reynolds in Smoky and the Bandit is the all reason and all the blame. Good luck with your two flushers Good Buddy!

Last week, I spun the CB channel deep into the static-section and then took the CB knobs.

Jen’s mom is named Petal and is a nothing-but-a hippie and we think (not telling Jen this, no way) that she was once in one of those cults that kidnap you, you wear thrift shop dresses and you worship some mucusy old guy with the gift. And I know for a fact she did cause she uses words like ‘programming’ and ‘the gifted.’ When she’s not being a certified freakshow, she works in that pharmacy on Spring Street. She makes us call her by her first name which is Petal, but I don’t, so I call by her real last name which is Mrs. Wallberger. I just like seeing her peace and love phony face crack when I do that. Petal Wallberger (I know, right?) never really stops to pick up or drop us off, like literally, she just calls it going with the ‘gifted-flow’ and I say it’s against the law. Petal Wallberger looks like Mariette Hartley from those Polaroid camera commercials. Yeah, she’s pretty if Mariette Hartley was a Manson girl. Last week she said she would, “…really want to just be a hostage and not worry so much, you know?’ No, I don’t know Petal Wallberger!!! But I think she may have multiple personality disorders like in the movie Sybil, which is cool as you never know which Petal you’re going to get when she picks you up.

I took a Polaroid of her.

Rene’s mom comes from someplace from the Iron Curtain where she says was gray and dull like a black and white movie, but I think it was just Communism. Rene’s Dad and her started dating through the classified ads which is really crazy desperate. But with her, her home sucked with him cause he has warts and moles everywhere. So, no woman in the free world would ever go out with him. Of every parent, she’s the happiest and sells Avon and she’s good at it cause the other moms are bitchy jealous cause her breasts are seriously the most perfect. I think the beauty is what you get and hang on to it. The other moms talk behind her back, and she knows it, but she ignores it and I like how she does it. I think she really likes driving us. But this is important, she also knows a lot about boys and how to get the popular ones and when to put out or not cause no parent likes to talk about that. She also talks about America like it is a person she likes.

I took her lipstick and I use it a lot.