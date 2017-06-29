When Brain Damage Means a Fresh Start

If given the opportunity would you reset your brain? Have you experienced addictive traits, depression, or thought you could not do something? If so, you are in luck because human beings have the ability to alter their brains biochemistry at any given moment, but will you be creating a phenomenal or negative change?

Throughout your life, your brain is consistently adapting to its environment, the foods you eat, and the people you see. For example, when you begin eating unhealthy food on a consistent basis your brain releases more dopamine (neurotransmitter in charge of your reward centers and pleasure).

Think of your brain as a conglomerate of streets. These streets represent neurons, which form connections with other streets (neural connection). The neurons in your brain talk with one another in order for you to do a task or change your emotional state. In the previous paragraph’s example related to unhealthy food, your brain makes new neural connections when you consistently eat this food. These new connections are so powerful you begin to crave unhealthy food all the time.

The challenge with addictions is your brain has rewired itself towards your new behavior thus when you give into your bad habits, you strengthen those connections and it becomes harder to quit your addiction. You essentially crave whatever behavior you are engaging in.

The good news is negative connections can be reversed. This is challenging because you are going against what you brain wants and is used to, so this is when you can also begin with side effects such as shaking and headaches. A few friends of mine are addicted to coffee and want to diminish their consumption. They experience side effects for a few days because they are changing what their brain is accustomed to.

Another example is two people meeting and beginning to date. The biochemistry of their brain changes through neurotransmitters (chemicals) being released, so if two people break up after being together for a while, they can suffer and go into depression. They rest their mind upon a low sense of worth, and thoughts of anxiety, which will result in the brain rewiring itself to desire these thoughts.