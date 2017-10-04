"When Can We Talk About It ?" By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Years ago, I was at a lunch meeting with some seminarians, and we were discussing concerns raised by Feminist students regarding the atmosphere on campus, at that time, regarding issues that affected women and minorities. I was expecting a well-rounded vigorous conversation. Instead, what I witnessed was a woman seminarian who halted the conversation and said

“that we should pray about it “.

I was incensed, not because I don’t believe in the validity nor the power of prayer. But what I strenuously objected to was the deliberate attempt of using prayer to shut down conversation and to keep people mute. This behavior struck me as being totally dis-ingenuine and not being sensitive to the needs of students who wanted to discuss and debate sensitive matter in a safe place.

Now, it’s forty years later, and the same phenomena is still happening . We have witnessed another great national disaster involving horrific violence and death, and we are being told by certain political, civic leaders and their media spin- doctor trolls that “now is not the time to discuss it.”

Really? Well my question is when did these people become the designated censors for us all? When did they become appointed with regard to keeping our curfew, checking if we were in bed and with whom, and when did they become our chaperones?

You can always count on people in political leadership positions, when they become nervous, to do everything, by all means possible, to shut down conversation and prevent any critical thinking. As David Crosby reminds us:

“ They always have a President or two That's how they get away with what they do”

Thus, we are being told to shut up and suffer while all this violence and continuing carnage swirls around us.

As you can tell, I believe we need to talk about what we are witnessing right now, including what can be done to prevent further gun violence and mass shootings. You don’t see this type of collective chaos happening right now in either Canada or Japan. We are seeing foreign students who are deliberately opting to go and study now in Canada because of the current anti-immigrant sentiment that is happening in our country Increasingly, foreign students choose Canada over US - The Boston...https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2017/09/16/...foreign-students...canada.../story.htm...

How can our country, the leader of the free world , continue to display this ineffective behavior? We can’t close our eyes and think that all of this will go away. If you believe that, then I’ll arrange for Tinker Bell to waive her magic wand in front of your house.

Americans and American political leadership need to have trust and faith in each other that we can have a safe and civil discussion about these controversial matters. Democracy depends upon citizens of good faith being willing to work together for the common good, which includes being willing to be open and vulnerable about sharing our ideas and feelings about issues that matter to us all.

Right now, we have some people making decisions about where they will go versus where they won’t go based upon the probability of any potential for gun violence. Increasingly, more people will opt to stay home and cocoon themselves, further isolating themselves from others and their communities based upon anxiety and fear.

This is no way to live !

The writer of one of the books of the New Testament asserts:

“Perfect love casts out all fear “ ( I John 4:18 )

I believe that this is true. But I also believe that in order for love to conquer fear and have it be further realized, we have to have the courage and commitment to talk to one another, even when it is uncomfortable.

This is how we can grow and heal as a country.