When Company Comes

“I’m tired of these ratchet women.” she, a Black woman, stated in exasperation as she walked in on me catching up on one of my favorite reality television shows. I sighed in frustration. This was not the first time someone had been “tired” of the Black and Brown women that graced my television screen every week. In fact, I’ve always seemed to end up in environments that made it a point to criticize Black women deemed not respectable. Environments where Black women seemed critical of other Black women who were unafraid to talk above a whisper in public settings. Environments where Black women grimaced at other Black women who expressed their anger outwardly and didn’t care who heard. Black women whose voices were not only loud, but whose clothes, hair, and accessories were as well and their lives? An accidental political statement. A forget you to societal norms and more importantly? A constant reminder that we don’t need whiteness to project anti blackness or men to promote misogyny. These spaces I find myself in, these Black spaces, promote them plenty enough.

If I have learned anything, it is that the political and the personal are one in the same. Our politics and our ideologies determine who we show up for in public and who we walk past. It determines the stories we promote and the stories we hide. Who we deem worthy enough to protect, and who we aren’t shy about shunning. More importantly, the political can determine how we personally see ourselves. I, like many other Black children I know, have learned about how I should view myself through the lens of someone else. Never a Cardi B or Dijonay Jones, always a Kimberly Reese. Be like Clair Huxtable or Whitley Gilbert. Don’t be complex. Don't complicate yourself. Don’t challenge others to see you as more than smart, “put together”, and respectable. Women like Tiffany Pollard are there for your humor. Women like Kim Parker are there to make you feel better. Women like Tasha Mack are good enough for private spaces but are too loud to take out in public. You never become them and when you have company? You hide them. These women make you feel ugly and maybe even a little bit ashamed. You began to promote a single narrative. A narrative that’s safer. A narrative that doesn’t challenge the societal norm.

I am fully aware of the danger in promoting a single narrative. Furthermore, I have seen how single narratives shown of both Black women and men have been detrimental to Black lives. It only seems logical that these shows and these people play a role in the ignorance shown toward Black and Brown bodies. The microaggressions in the workplace, the violence at the hands of the judicial system, how Black people are feared, how they are taught, and how they are loved are all largely influenced by the media. To combat these negative perceptions, we code switch, we apologize, we forgive, and we spend every day making sure that their white gaze can’t catch a glimpse of the people they see on television in us. To do this, we sanitize our spirits and police our expressions. Then? We begin to define ourselves by standards we did not create to set us apart.

How exhausted you become pretending to be someone you aren’t while hiding the women who embarrass you. How silent you become trying to assimilate into dominant cultures and spaces. How weird it must be to have to keep adjusting the way you move in certain settings. These spaces being white, male, and/or heteronormative. Feeling like you’re either too much, or never enough and believing that you will never find the balance between the two.

However, there is violence in forgetting the women you’ve come across and there is violence in keeping them in the dark. The goal is acceptance of ourselves, in all our layers. Do not erase the real narratives, and do not ignore them. What you can do, however, is demand that they are expanded. It is not your job to shame the women who have been deemed unworthy, but it is your job to challenge why they have been. It is your responsibility to welcome the diversity amongst us, to not inherit the belief that everything not white adjacent is ugly and shameful. True love involves openness and acceptance.