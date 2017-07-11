When Disruptive Meets Disruptive: The Cannabis Blockchain

It wasn’t too long ago that companies like Uber, Lyft, PostMates, Waze, Instacart and others came in and disrupted entire industries.

But even these disruptors are being disrupted all over again by the newest technology craze: blockchain.

A new wave of blockchain companies are moving into various industries, such as the financial industry and banking (Bitcoin/Ripple), technology (Stratis), file storage and hosting (Sia), the cannabis space (420 BlockChain), as well as pretty much the entire internet and crowd funding/startup funding industry (Ethereum.)

The most successful blockchain companies find a way to disrupt an industry worth disrupting, usually with big name powerful partners like Microsoft, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, etc.

And that’s exactly what 420 BlockChain did when they leveraged IBM’s Cloud Infrastructure, Hyperledger with Fabric and IBM Cognitive Insights with IBM Watson to disrupt the cannabis industry.

In other words, they have one of the most sound technical setups in the space and are leveraging IBM’s infrastructure to ensure reliability and scalability; the perfect preface to revolutionizing an entire industry.

As a true disruptor they must solve a real problem and do something drastically different in the industry. Utilizing Blockchain to authenticate products and track “seed to sale” is quite possibly one of the purest uses of Blockchain technology, as it helps create real transparency in the industry.

It’s interesting to see that industries that were slightly out of the mainstream eye such as Cannabis and Blockchain are now merging to strengthen one another. We will likely continue to see a trend happening where companies that were traditionally fragmented are now primed for disruption by utilizing Blockchain.

Banking is also an aspect of the legal cannabis industry that is primed for a fix; another aspect of 420 BlockChain. Banking was one of the original use cases for Bitcoin, while Ripple is another good example of a Blockchain company aiming to disrupt the banking industry.

Generally in the case of Blockchain the goal is to decentralize control of something. But in this case, with government regulation being an important part of the legal cannabis industry there does need to be some central controls. The ledger that 420 BlockChain is creating allows a process to enforce government regulation, licensing, inventory control and taxation for example.

At the end of the day, Blockchain continues to provide ways for companies to disrupt entire industries and the cannabis industry is no different. As we speak every industry on the planet is being changed by this new wave of technology.