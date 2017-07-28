When Flying Was Still a Thrill By John Mariani

Leonardo di Caprio in “Catch Me If You Can” (2002)

In an article in the New York Times last month (“There Was No `Golden Age’ of Air Travel”) airline pilot Patrick Smith makes some reasonable points, contending “Flying Was Never Fun.” He insists that airline ticket prices adjusted for inflation are now cheaper than ever, and that in the old days—he means the 1960s through 1980s—there were unbearably long flying times for some routes, despite the fact that a Boeing 707 in 1958 cruised at 540 mph while today’s new Boeing 737 does so at 564 mph. Flying from JFK to LAX, or Boston to Paris, in 1970 or 1980 took the same time as it does today. The glorious Concorde (below) crossed the Atlantic in three and a half hours.

As for fares, he fails to recall that in the 1960s you could fly from LGA to DC or Boston for $12.75 on Eastern Airlines or PanAm “shuttle” flights. Charter flights to Europe could be had for as little as $200.

He also does not mention that in the past you did not pay for checked baggage, always got a meal (such as it was), pillows and blankets, incurred no penalty fees for changing flights or cancellations, and, if you missed your flight on TWA you could walk over to the PanAm or United or American desk and use the same ticket to fly to the same city hours or even minutes later. And, if the shuttle flight to DC was full, they would literally roll out another plane for late-arriving passengers. And take your cash or credit card onboard to pay for your ticket.

Let’s not even begin to talk about the difference in hospitality between then and now on airlines. To be sure, the airlines were guilty of arrant sexism when it came to hiring what used to be called stewardesses, whose popular image as the “Coffee, tea or me?” girls was quietly ignored by airline executives, who in the 1970s dressed their attendants in uniforms designed to look like something on Hugh Hefner’s Bunny Jet. The airlines seemed more than content with the image purveyed in dreadful sex farces like Come Fly with Me (1963) and Boeing-Boeing (1965). Women could not be married and, if they got pregnant, they were fired. But by the 1980s most of that sexism had disappeared; it was also around 1980 that male flight attendants began to be hired.

Nevertheless, anyone who flew back in those days can surely agree about the general tenor of hospitality among those flight attendants. Smiling, comforting, ever willing to answer questions about delays and transfers, flight attendants did indeed attend to the needs of passengers, who were often in a state of anxiety, exhaustion or just plain orneriness. Children were always pampered, even to the point of being allowed to visit the captain’s cabin. I recall my young son being invited up to the cabin of the Concorde for ten minutes or more while I dozed off. Today those cabins are, for good reason, bolted shut and impregnable.

Back then flight attendants, who often checked you in at the gate, were empowered—or allowed—to bump passengers up to first class, usually people who presented themselves in a very courteous manner, but more often than not a passenger with a small child or a disabled person. Now, such graciousness is wholly forbidden.

Flying really was a thrill for first-timers and distinctly glamorous, especially when the jet age begat the idea of the Jet Set and Frank Sinatra singing seductively, “Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away/ If you can use some exotic booze/ There’s a bar in far Bombay.” Most people dressed up to travel by air; people even dressed up to drive friends to the airport.

There always have been delays owing to weather and mechanical problems, but the routine scheduling of a dozen or more planes to take off at exactly the same time from the same runway was prohibited when the airlines were regulated. I don’t recall ever sitting on the tarmac for more than two hours as I recently did on a flight from JFK to Orly, not because Air France was guilty of delay but because the entire airport was loaded up with flights all due to take off at the same moment. You also didn’t get ETAs back then saying that a two-hour flight would take three and a half hours, because delays are now deceptively built into the flight info, so that a flight that actually takes only two hours is given an ETA of three-and-a-half to allow for all the time on the tarmac and other delays at both ends.

Through no fault of the airlines, terrorism has made flying one of the very worst modes of travel imaginable now, with hour-long waits on security and passport control lines normal at international terminals. The fact is, the terrorists have already won, costing the airlines trillions of dollars, which we pay for, in extra security measures. In the old days there was no such thing. Friends could see you off right at the gate and give you packages to bring onboard. Parents could go onboard with a small child traveling alone and hand her off to a very affable flight attendant. When you got to your destination, your friends met you as you exited the plane.