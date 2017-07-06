When Good Moms Yell

“Isn’t yelling less damaging than hitting or spanking?”

Yelling is a natural response when your kids are rude, not listening, acting crazy or treating you poorly—or in any other situation that triggers your big feelings.

Even though you know it would be better if you could stay calm, it’s so hard.

Or you may even argue that yelling worked when we you were growing up, so why shouldn’t we do that today?

The bad news is that research is unequivocal. Harsh verbal discipline is linked with increased behavior problems, increased levels of aggression, and interpersonal problems in children.

Yelling makes your children less likely to cooperate with you and undermines your loving connection.

You probably already know that yelling doesn’t work.

You can see how it scares your children. It puts them into their “fight, flight, or freeze” stress response, making it impossible for them to learn whatever it is your trying to teach them.

What’s more, it teaches them to yell!

Yelling often almost guarantees that your child will have an attitude by the time they’re ten and yelling and conflict will be the norm in the teen years.

Yet, it feels almost impossible to “just stop”…

Until now.

I’m writing this to you as someone with a HUGE temper. When my daughters were toddlers it felt like I was triggered ten times a day.

I know how hard it is. And I’ve found the system to help you stop.

Through my own work, my work with my clients, and the work I’ve done with thousands of other moms, I’ve developed a step-by-step process that will help you stop your yelling habit for good.

I’ve created a course that is easy for you to create this radical (at the root) change:

I invite you to check it out. You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Now it’s your turn.

Do you yell? Do you want to stop? Start the conversation in the comments.

Thank you so very much for reading my friend! I hope that my sharing helps you.

With warmth & lovingkindness,

Hunter