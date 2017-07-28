When Happiness is a Crooked Road: book review

Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After

memoir, Heather Harpham (Henry Holt and Company, August 1, 2017)

To paraphrase Jane Austen: it is a truth universally acknowledged that the utmost devastation will stem from the loss of one’s child (a truth deeper and beyond the want of a wife, no matter the irony with which Austen originally conceived the phrase). Deadly childhood illness is a subject not easily handled, especially when complicated by romantic entanglement. Yet Heather Harpham has managed to weave a deftly-told memoir on both a cruel twist of genetic fate, and the complexities of romantic love, with wit and grace.

It will no doubt occur to readers of Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After that Harpham’s daughter Grace is aptly named, for this is a story as much about a child’s grace in the face of adult-level trauma, as well as a family’s ability to find grace in a situation where most of us would easily abandon our sanity.

To start, Harpham, a performance artist, and Brian Morton, a successful novelist, are two opposites drawn to each other’s complimentary attributes. They are, in many ways, the epitome of an Austen-style coupling (he the hyper-intellectual, soft-spoken, orderly isolationist, she the exuberant, almost innocently life-loving, earthy social butterfly). It’s part of the draw of their relationship they both seem aware of—the authentically sweet literariness of it. But what life holds just down the pike for this couple is messy, random, and painful.

Morton, vehemently anti-fatherhood, has made clear he wants no part in having a child, even after Harpham almost impossibly (yes, there is birth control) conceives. Harpham—full of gregarious abandon and a love of the spontaneous—cannot wrap her head around the fact that she is about to raise a child without the father of that child. She is “physiologically bewildered” that Morton (who still loves Harpham deeply), upon learning of the pregnancy created by them both, sticks to his long-held beliefs like boots in cement.

In plowing ahead, moving from New York back to California to have the baby alone, Harpham voices and does what all of us might do in the face of love: deny and carry on, regardless of the evidence before us. And we relate to her all the more for this. Of the impossible and unfathomable obstacles she will face being a single mother, she writes, “Those possibilities weren’t visible from the corner of Jane Street,” where she and Brian had fallen in love on their first date.

But Happiness, as it turns out, is not so much about Morton as it is about the baby in question—Gracie, who is born with a rare and eventually terminal blood disorder in which her body has no ability to sustain its own red blood cells. She is transfusion-dependent, with no decipherable cause. While Harpham is unprepared for the emotions that arise for both her and Morton—together and separately—about parenthood, family, and love, she is also wholly unprepared for anything other than a storybook infant. “Even baby Jesus (the biggest celebrity baby of all time) was a robust little soul.”

As the medical evidence mounts quickly against Gracie, Harpham frequently uses satire to off-set a situation spiraling out of control: “In between the black mass of the bay and a gray bank of clouds, a pale, thin line of pink wavered. Daylight. I relaxed a little. Surely nothing catastrophic could happen during business hours.”

Harpham expertly depicts the inner chaos and dizzying myriad of choices, information, and personalities one must dissect and manage when enduring a serious illness and repeated treatment. Engaging with the healthcare system is a balancing act between hope and despair, between confusion and being overly-saturated with knowledge, between what you believe is right and what is right. “I wanted to ask them to slow down, repeat, wait, how do you spell that? But their talk was like Philip Glass music, filled with repetitive, incomprehensible sounds, unstoppable and forward marching.”

David Kumin Author, Heather Harpham

Humor punctuates a tale that might otherwise be intolerable, but even this surprising element of Happiness is not too surprising, when taking the human condition into account—a condition Harpham is always investigating. We often laugh at our own foibles, our worst moments; laughter is the balm against hopelessness and the Dark Night of the Soul.

Harpham’s humor is well-known to those who have seen her perform. Her keen observations about society, and her tendency toward biting self-deprecation—as well as her quick-witted linguistic style—elevates musings on consumerism, beauty and celebrity to universal truths and internal battles. In her book, the panicked scene of Harpham’s labor is rendered intense, anxiety-filled, but also hysterically funny: “Between the studio doorway and the car lay a little Japanese path of pebbles… which I’d always thought of as a tranquil transitional space. So wrong. When you are crawling on her hands and knees, nine months pregnant and perhaps fully dilated, pebbles is a cruel euphemism for gravel.”

It is Harpham’s very ability to zero-in on the absurdity of life’s random miseries that also contributes to the chasm Morton and she must bridge. He is the quiet, logical problem-solver where she is the vibrant illustrator of that which cannot be solved. He is the loner who never wanted fatherhood who, once back in Harpham’s life, embraces parenting in a way she is often not capable of. She is the passionate vocalizer of emotion who, while Gracie’s life hangs in the balance, cannot make eye contact with the pleading Morton. They are complimentary and conflicting, a cool north to a hot south who—rather beautifully—find their way to creating a lush ecosystem somewhere in the middle.

E.M. Forster famously wrote, “Only connect,” a two-word phrase that connotes a world of possibilities, longings, and needs for the entire human race. In large part, Happiness is about exactly this—our ability to connect, even in the face of our worst fears and most harrowing experiences. From the onset, Harpham clings to her connection with Gracie, and forges connections to various nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers; re-enforcing connections with her mother, brothers, and friends. This desire to embrace a larger picture—humanity itself—is in part what draws Morton back to her and, eventually, to Gracie, to whom he becomes an incredible parent.

There are endless trips to the hospital for transfusions, a move back to Brooklyn and the forging of more friendships, a city-wide fundraising effort by those friends to give Gracie the care she’ll need at Duke University’s Pediatric Blood and Transfer clinic; there are agonizing decisions, hospital Red Teams, the horror of bonding with other ill children, only to watch those children slip away; and there is a second unexpected child in Gracie’s brother Gabriel—a miraculous birth in more ways than one. All of it wrought with deft storytelling ability, tight, poetic language, entertaining anecdotes, and startling insight.

As might be expected, the most difficult passages in Happiness involve Gracie’s treatments; her reactions in the face of torturous procedures, death hovering in the vacuum-sealed ward of Duke’s clinic in Durham, where children are plucked from their parents’ arms in the night.

“I’m gonna have a hole in me?” four year old Gracie asks, when her parents explain the first in a series of procedures she must endure in order to—hopefully—survive. “No, lovey, they stitch it up,” replies Harpham. “Sew me?” Gracie says, agast, “I will run so fast you will never catch me.” The hospital has given Harpham and Morton a book to assist in just this situation: about a girl getting a central line put into her chest who is reassured by her friend, a teddy bear. At the end of the book, Teddy points to the tubes in the girl’s chest and remarks, “See, I told you it was a good idea.” Gracie’s reaction to the tale: disgust. “Teddy is stupid,” she says.

The “numbers”—those blood markers and statistics lobbed at Harpham from the first night Gracie comes into the world—are a constant reminder of her fragility. “These numbers, applied to Grace, are malicious,” Harpham writes, “They are personal. I reject the numbers, en masse, and also one by one.”

There is a lot of rejecting and embracing by Harpham—both systematic and spontaneous—and one sense the choices made by her and Morton are, by necessity, the wing-it type. Her family background and childhood is “complicated; I’d need poster-size paper and a Sharpie to explain it all.” Yet to her surprise (and at times discomfort) her own family unit stays glued and remarkably undramatic, save the complex genetic hand they’ve been dealt. The factors that, for any other family, might have spelled demise rather than success, are faced and negotiated in ways that can only be called mystical.