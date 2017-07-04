When Hatred And Idiocy Becomes Modern Presidential Behavior

I have restarted this post over and over again because I can’t quite find the words to explain my disgust at how the presidency of the United States of America has been tarnished. I can look back at my memories George W. Bush and think of how he sounds like a 10th grader who didn’t read the book before giving his report in front of the class.

I fast forward to the present, and the man sounds like a poet. His speech as he stood on the rubble of the twin towers seems like one of the most incredible speeches I have ever heard.

And then there’s this:

“And you read all about it and I've been reading about it the last couple of months, the seriousness and horrible situation with surveillance all over the place. And you have been hearing the word “unmasking,” a word you probably never heard before. So you never know what's out there, but I didn't tape and I don't have any tape, and I didn't tape. But, when he found out that I, you know, that there may be tapes out there, whether it's governmental tapes or anything else, and who knows, I think his story may have changed. I mean, you will have to take a look at that because then he has to tell what actually took place at the events,” babbled President Trump to Fox News.

Huh? He talks about reading something, then talking about surveillance, then accusing the interviewer of not knowing a common word, then not knowing what is out there, then saying he didn’t tape anyone, claiming not to have tapes twice, debasing Comey on telling the truth because of his lie of the possibility of tapes, ramblings about tapes made by others of which he also has no idea about, and then claim Comey changed his story.

Then he says we have to take a look at “that.”

How horrible would it be to be someone who has to speak for this embarrassing man-child? He will say something idiotic, have people come out and try to defend it, and then he will throw all of his spokespeople under the bus. It happens everyday. It’s probably why CNN has to send people to draw what is happening since no audio or visual is being allowed in the press briefings.

The President even went on rants against the hosts of Morning Joe out of nowhere. You can’t really claim to not watch a show, yet manage to go on a vitriolic rant against them in the early morning.

He manages to insult Mika’s intelligence, her line of work, her sanity, and her physical appearance in 2 tweets. This isn't just a horrible president, but he's a disgusting person.

If my worst enemy is a woman based on political ideology, I'd still open the door for her and treat her with respect. If I had a heated debate over policy, I'd keep it to the points of disagreement. Once you start dealing out personal insults in such a savage way, all you do is make yourself look like a petulant child screaming in the check-out because your Mommy didn't buy you candy.