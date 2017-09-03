The world stands at the ready to scale down our kid's dreams. For a little while anyway let's let them be!
WHEN I GROW UP
When I grow up I will soar with the stars
I think I would like to hop skip on Mars
I shall build forest castles
And lunch with the squirrels
Use maroon Sharpies to color some pearls
I sure won’t wear lipstick
Cause your teeth wear it too
And you can’t suck your thumb
If there’s polish P.U.
My bath will have soldiers that ride in on soap
They’ll sure win the battle with bubbles I hope
On real sunny days
I’ll stand guard in the trees
To save baby birds who might fall to their knees
And when I get tired the tree house will be
My favorite place to dream what I’ll be
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS