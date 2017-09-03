The world stands at the ready to scale down our kid's dreams. For a little while anyway let's let them be!

WHEN I GROW UP

When I grow up I will soar with the stars

I think I would like to hop skip on Mars

I shall build forest castles

And lunch with the squirrels

Use maroon Sharpies to color some pearls

I sure won’t wear lipstick

Cause your teeth wear it too

And you can’t suck your thumb

If there’s polish P.U.

My bath will have soldiers that ride in on soap

They’ll sure win the battle with bubbles I hope

On real sunny days

I’ll stand guard in the trees

To save baby birds who might fall to their knees

And when I get tired the tree house will be