When I Saw Race for the First Time

I’m going to be totally honest here. I had never seen “race” until I was ten years old.

When my family stumbled into the Boston airport terminal for the first time in 2009, we had just gotten out of a sixteen-hour flight that crossed continents, the Atlantic Ocean, and delivered us to the opposite side of the globe. We were exhausted and jet-lagged, but I was curious. I took in my first sigh of America, the nearly-empty airport of a slowly awakening city, and decided this is America, and this is my new home. At that moment, a flight attendant strolled past me with a rolling suitcase. She was black. That was when I saw(I mean, really saw) race for the first time.

Racial diversity was something that I had never experienced before I moved to the United States. Rather than coming to a realization about the color of my skin in relation to the people around me, I spent my early childhood blissfully unaware of the concept of race and its different, often negative connotations. Still, as I aged into kindergarten in my ethnically homogenous mother country, I began to notice, because so many people in South Korea had black hair, brown eyes, and a crippling desire to be white.

To me and the average Korean child, America was the land of the brave and the home of the blue-eyed Caucasians. Because white people often appeared on billboards and magazine spreads, wearing luxuries of blue, red, and white that screamed this is America, I tended to associate their image with the likes of beauty and civilization. Embarrassingly, the only knowledge I had of black people was through UNICEF ads about starving African children, and a picture book about Abraham Lincoln. The biography had a vivid illustration of how the Emancipation Proclamation went down: newly-freed black slaves praying and rejoicing around President Lincoln. Their depictions strangely resembled racist lawn jockeys.

I was shocked and mesmerized to see an African American flight attendant fulfill a role I mentally reserved for white Americans. In fact, black Americans and other people of color were walking, talking on the phone, drinking coffee—all of the daily life activities that I imagined only white Americans would do.

Adjusting to race was an odd experience.

When my family comfortably settled in a nice suburban bubble in the outskirts of Boston, I was introduced to the elementary school circuit. On my first day of school, my new teachers introduced me to my white classmates, who, thinking back, were pretty nice to a foreigner who could only communicate through body language. Even though I was grateful for their kindness, I couldn’t help but feel somehow inferior, not only because I couldn’t pronounce the word battery, but because I felt the strange obligation to belong as I watched fourth graders automatically form spheres of races and ethnic groups inside the school courtyard during recess. It was a sentiment that I later found that others kids of color shared. Although I never wished for a combination of blonde hair and blue eyes, I felt as if my classmates with those features, who typically acted like they belonged more than my Asian, African American, or Latino classmates, were more entitled to be an American. I felt like the secondary race, and for this, I was ashamed. Yet, even with this mindset, I could not easily empathize with immigrants of other races, although we were in a similar situation.

When I see Charlottesville, I can guess at at what made the neo-nazis, white supremacists, and the KKK march down Virginia streets with guns and swastikas in 2017. I am not surprised that this event had happened. After all, we are all humans, and I know what it feels like to envy, hate, look upon with wonder, be afraid of another group of people. I have grossly misjudged others for longer than I should have. Looking back, I can’t blame my misconceptions on anyone else but the system. I was raised in a community that taught children about the existence of race, not its history meaning in modern society. So when I went to Times Square and saw people of other races, I felt like they were intruders, although by that standard, I was an intruder myself. In my first years in America, I have shut myself and others away with blanket statements of their character, hobbies, passions, and world views that I didn’t get to cherish the beautiful privilege of diversity.

All it took, was getting to know people better. As I navigated relationships between my diverse friends and acquaintances, I saw race for the first time, again, not as a categorical fundamentality that separates us, but a genuine feature that enriches the human experience, if not, a legacy of pseudo-science that proves that we’ve hated each other for nothing more than our skin tones. Now I realize that race didn’t exist when I lived in South Korea and everyone had similar features. After years of attempt at understanding, I realize that it still does not exist.

My greatest hope is that Charlestown protestors sit down with the counter protesters without guns or swastikas. I want them to talk about their lives—their families, hobbies, loves, losses, and dreams. I want to tell them how similar the bare, stripped-down image of their answers will be. Maybe I’m just oversimplifying a much complicated, deep-rooted vein in our vast American history, but this is how I overcame my racism.

