When is the best time to create leveraged products for you and your business?

I love leveraged products – books, courses, programs, masterminds etc. I think they’re an amazing way to make more money in less time whilst still making sure your clients are getting the best.

However, I’ve also seen many people jump in too early and completely screw it up. It’s not pretty. You lose. Your clients lose and your business suffers. I want to save you from that pain.

So, while I’m a massive advocate for leveraged products, I’m also a big believer in it happening in a win-win way. Creating big leveraged products like courses and programs is a HUGE investment of time and energy (and sometimes money) and I only want you to go down that path if it’s going to be a win-win: a win for you and a win for your clients.

So, without further ado, let’s find out if you’re ready for the world of leveraged products.

Giddy up!

ARE YOU IN YOUR ZONE OF GENIUS?

Being in your Zone of Genius gives you the best chance of creating an awesome leveraged product that really shines.

“But Renee, how do I know if I’m in my zone of genius?” Great question! I’ve got some questions for you. How many of these can you answer YES to with confidence?

Do you have consistent, proven results with 1:1 clients?

Has your unique way of working emerged, distinct from others?

Do you own your Zone of Genius and can you demonstrate a fresh perspective?

Have you noticed that you’re repeating the same messages, processes and concepts to your clients?

Are you really clear about the problems you solve & the solutions you provide?

If you can confidently answer YES to most of those questions, you are in your Zone of Genius.

IS IT YOUR PASSION AND PURPOSE?

Hands up if you or someone you know is still writing their book or creating their course after years of saying they were going to finish? Part of the reason this happens is because the leveraged product is not aligned with their passion and purpose. So, how do you make sure you don’t fall into the same trap?

Making sure your business is aligned with your passion and purpose is foundational to creating leveraged products that you FINISH.

So, here’s how to know if you’re in touch with your passion and purpose. Can you confidently answer YES to these questions:

Are you absolutely clear about your big WHY?

Does your passion fuel your purpose?

Is your work aligned with your big WHY and does it energise you?

Yes? Awesome! Continue on, my friend.

SALES AND MARKETING.

For many coaches and thought leaders, the actual sales and marketing aspects of business can be the biggest hurdle, so you’ll want to make sure you have these nailed.

Why? Because selling group programs, for example, is actually harder than selling one on one services. Especially when there are so many course and programs out there. You’ll need to make sure you’ve got this part nailed.

Can you confidently answer YES to these questions?

Do you have a strong personal brand?

Are you very clear about your Ideal Client Avatar?

Do you bring your own unique flavour to what you do?

Do you have an established, engaged and growing database?

Do you have an established, engaged and growing online presence and following?

Can you confidently sell your 1:1 services?

Are you maxed out with your 1:1 work?

AND FINALLY, A REALITY CHECK.

In the world of business, there’s no such thing as “passive” income. If you want “passive”, speak to a financial advisor.

However, leveraged products still give you massive bang for your buck. So, do you see creating leveraged products as a way to:

Reach more people.

Make more money.

Have a greater impact in less time?

Amazing! And now for the final question: Are you willing to get out of bed to make it happen?

You are? Super star!

If you answered YES to most of the questions in here, you are TOTALLY ready to jump into the world of leveraged products. If you didn’t, you’ve got some work to do before you’re ready. This is a great thing. I’ve saved you from the MASSIVE pain of jumping in too early and totally screwing it up.