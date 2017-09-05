PSL Season Has Officially Returned To Starbucks

We knew it was coming. It happens every year. But, now it’s officially here: The Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks.

Even though it’s not even technically fall just yet ― that doesn’t happen until Sept. 22 ― the seasonal favorite has been released to stores nationwide.

The lead-up to the official re-release of the beverage created some confusion about the actual launch date. People posted images of early PSLs on social media on the first of September, which led others to believe they were available nationwide. They were not, and people were not happy. There’s no official explanation as to why this happened ― Starbucks has yet to respond to a request for comment ― but according to a subreddit, the corporate office changed the date of the launch and not every location was up to speed.

Another confusing element of the launch was Starbucks’ live cam on Facebook of a pumpkin in a nest. The stream also went up on Sept. 1, and it turned out to be a four-day marketing campaign that “hatched” today. (As you can see in the tweet above, the pumpkin turned into a PSL.)

But now, today, the PSL is here, and everyone can get their hands on one.