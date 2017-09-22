When It Comes To Views On Women, Saudi Arabia Once Again Shows That It Still Exists In The Stone Age

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

For those of you who think the United States is such an awful, repressive place, well, all I can say is sometimes things need to be put into perspective.

In Saudi Arabia, women are treated as though they are property.

Case in point: women are not allowed to drive and a senior state cleric actually said this is a good thing because women have "a quarter the brainpower of men".

Sheikh Saad al-Hajari, the head of the Saudi government's religious edict authority in the southern province of Assir is the one who made these comments, following them up with gems like, "Their lack of intellect does not harm their piousness because they are made that way."

Ah, I see. So women are mentally inferior and it is God’s fault.

Ok then.

Unfortunately, it is not like this is a minority opinion in Saudi Arabia. On the contrary: it is the norm.

And I won’t mince my words: what he said was boorish and wrong. And the policy he spoke of – women not being allowed to drive – is horrifying.

Some have suggested that it is just a cultural difference and that we need to accept the laws of the Saudi government. I accept those laws in so far as I won’t be calling for some sort of war or anything, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think they are incredibly repressive and wrong. I don’t care if that makes me sound culturally insensitive or whatever the term being used these days is, because that type of treatment of women is flat out wrong and pretending otherwise is doing nobody any favors.

Cultural relativism is particularly bad, because it attempts to justify awful behavior. I don’t care what your culture is, or where you live, but denying women basic freedoms should be so far beyond the pale of what is acceptable that I just can’t get my head around anybody who believes otherwise.

Islam may be a religion of peace and most of its followers may be perfectly fine people, but those hardcore conservative members of the religion who still believe this type of behavior from a government is ok, quite frankly, need to get with the times.