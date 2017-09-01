When it May Seem impossible, Love Will Overcome the Overwhelming Odds

It has been a tough year.

It has been a tough year where it has been critical to be kind; to believe in the people who believe in you and who may now no longer believe in themselves.

It has been an important year to try to spread hope, not hatred.

If you have felt like giving up, thank you for staying. If you feel like giving up, stay. Please. There is so much space to grow. There is so much space to breathe. There is so much space for love.

We need let love in.

If you are at war with yourself, please trust that you have survived a lot. You will survive whatever is coming. Nobody knows what you are feeling inside unless you tell them. We need to listen to those who are brave enough to share their stories. Someone must always be there to listen; someone always will. Someone will always be there with love. If you yearn to help but are unsure where to begin, sitting in silence with a loved one who is hurting is more often than not the best gift we can give. If something is holding you back, it is okay to let it go. It is okay to share your difficulties with others who can help. Others want to help. Others want to share their love.

September 10th, 2017 is World Suicide Prevention Day. Suicide rates continue to skyrocket and hatred is often to blame. Whether it is directed towards you or within you or towards someone else it is powerful and mighty. When disgust or despair or confusion or hopelessness overwhelm your days and prolong your nights, invite someone in. They will meet you in your honesty. You are brave enough to let them. Make no apologies for how you choose to repair what you may feel is broken; be patient. Love is without the constraints of time or judgement. It will always be waiting.

There is tremendous power in surrendering to the peace of being alive. Stay to learn how to do so.

Don’t go.

Stay for Joy.

Pure, unadulterated, eyes closed, deep breath, I-am-so-grateful-for-staying-joy.

Stay for small moments of huge compassion. Stay for the door opened by a stranger and for the birth of a baby giraffe. Stay for autumn air and morning dew and a quiet sunrise. Stay for the stars and the moon and the remainder of the possibility that tomorrow could be the best day of your entire life. You will never know until you try; you have so many people who want to help you try.

If there is thunder inside booming a lack of love, please do not feel as though you need to remain silent. You do not need to compromise on the life you dream of. You do not need to stop chasing the light of your being.

The future will always give you a chance. A chance for change if you would like it, a chance for redemption if that is what you seek. A chance to learn to love, and a chance to share it. The future will give you a chance to recognize privilege and discrimination and a will to experience life wearing someone else’s shoes. A chance to try and understand someone else’s pain. A chance to communicate and find empathy. When it comes down to it, this empathy and compassion will save the world.

Frida Kahlo said that “at the end of the day, we can endure much more than what we think we can.” Try not to let anyone convince you otherwise. Regardless of what the world may sometimes make you believe, someone else is simply because you are. Your existence changed the existence of someone else for the better. No one else has the power to leave a handprint on a heart like you do.

Your pain is my pain. We experience it together. Remember if you are hurting I promise someone else is hurting too. It is okay to hurt together. You are worthy of allowing yourself to hurt with someone else. You are worthy of an arm around your shoulder, of a phone call when the stars are in the sky, and of a breath when your lungs feel empty. You deserve overflowing fountains of light and truth and understanding. You deserve to be bathed in love. Unconditional it-doesn’t-matter-what-you-look-like-or-where-you-live-or-who-you-love kind of love.

There are people who care. There are people who want to help you carry whatever you may feel is weighing you down.

If you are in pain, I hope it eases soon. I hope you have a tiny piece of the mighty belief that it can. It will. There might always be rain but it will always lift.

Jamie Tworkowski, founder of To Write Love on Her Arms, an organization which aims to present hope for people struggling with addiction, depression, self-injury and thoughts of suicide while also investing directly into treatment and recovery, reminds us that “Our job is to love people. When it hurts. When it’s awkward. When it’s uncool and embarrassing. Our job is to stand together, to carry the burdens of one another and to meet each other in our questions.“

So, then, on this World Suicide Prevention Day, let us meet each other in our questions. Let us carry the burdens of one another regardless of social consequence. Let us work to ensure that no one feels they are less worthy of life simply due to a piece of who they are. Honesty is synonymous with courage. Take time to engage in the difficult conversations - the conversations that hurt and the conversations that heal. You are worthy of living with an unyielding fortitude to pursue whichever life you may choose.