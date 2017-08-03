When It's Time To Draw A Line In The Sand

I had a session with my coach last week to help me get some clarity. Yes – coaches have coaches too! It’s amazing!!⠀ She pointed out something I already knew but didn’t address – I was feeling overwhelmed. ⠀ She said something that has stuck in my mind all week.⠀ “You have to draw a line in the sand”⠀

Basically make a commitment, decide what you want and don’t accept anything less.⠀

For me my issue was that I was splitting my focus on 2 different types of clients. I was trying to serve my family photography clients while also serving entrepreneurs.

Double the websites Double the email lists Double the newsletters Double the blog posts Double the social media accounts.

I was feeling like I had a split personality. I would catch myself and think before I posted “wait – who am I supposed to be right now? Which account am I posting to?” Am I talking to the mom that is looking for a photographer for her daughter’s upcoming Bat Mitzvah or am I talking to the female entrepreneur that needs help starting her business?

It was exhausting!

There’s a saying that goes

“Where focus goes, energy flows”

My focus was completely divided so it was no wonder that my progress in either area was moving slower than I wanted and I was feeling overwhelmed.

I made a decision about the family photography side of my business that I knew in my heart I’ve been wanting to make for awhile now but haven’t verbalized it to anyone. Today I drew a line in the sand and wrote a blog post about it on my photography site and an email will be going out to that list.⠀ ⠀ New directions can be scary but I feel like a weight has been lifted and now I can focus on the parts of my business that I truly love.⠀

I'm telling you this because I see it happening with other female entrepreneurs so often - trying to do too many things at once and getting frustrated at their progress.

Is that you?