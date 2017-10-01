When loneliness is the landscape of the heart

Although loneliness is now recognized as a serious public health problem, what has not been as fully appreciated is that for some people loneliness is not just a temporary problem. It’s the landscape of the heart.

This seems to have been true for the American poet Elizabeth Bishop. Elizabeth Bishop’s father died when she was eight months old, and then her mother went in and out of psychiatric institutions before being permanently committed when the little girl was five. After that Elizabeth Bishop was shuttled back and forth between different relatives.

She grew up to become a famous poet but that didn’t cure her loneliness. In later life, Bishop told a friend she wanted her epitaph to be, “[T]he loneliest person who ever lived.”

From what I’ve seen in my work as a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, the people who struggle most with longstanding loneliness are those who were lonely as children for their mothers. This kind of loneliness can happen for example with a mother who is depressed and withdrawn, or distant and rejecting.

The absence of a warm, alive connection between mother and child may be invisible to others and so central to the child’s experience that it’s hard to think about or name. But when emotional deprivation becomes too severe, it can leave a child feeling starved for love.

Starving people usually search desperately for food — but that is not always true of those who are starving for love. Instead, without meaning to, many seem to act in such a way as to recreate the emotional bleakness of their early lives.

Some get married — but unwittingly pick a distant and rejecting spouse, in a kind of painful replay of the early experience with a distant and rejecting mother.

Others remain alone, submitting to solitude with a sense of hopelessness and despair. In some cases there may be a neurobiological basis for this. Studies show severe early neglect stunts development of neurons responsible for optimism. People like this often feel desolate when alone, yet they can’t seem to muster the energy to initiate social contact with others.

In some cases, people seem not just resigned but almost attached to their desolate state. They latch onto loneliness as if it were mother’s milk.

Perhaps we can understand this by looking to the highly controversial experiments of American psychologist Harry Harlow. Harlow deprived baby monkeys of maternal affection, causing them to panic, and then offered them the choice of an inanimate mother surrogate made of cloth, or one made of wire which held a bottle with food. The baby monkeys preferred the more huggable option and clung tightly to their cloth mothers even though these offered no food.

Children do this too. Even when they’re starved for love — and perhaps particularly then — children latch on tightly to distant and rejecting mothers. They’re deeply attached, and terrified of letting go; they can’t give up hope of winning the mother’s approval and perhaps her love. Nobody else’s love will do.

Perhaps this helps explain why children who’ve been starved of love sometimes seem to pass through life with blinders on. Without realizing it, they may be intently focussed internally on an absent or rejecting mother — so intently focussed that they barely notice being by those around them. Often they dismiss the overtures of others as being of no account.

That’s not always the case, though. At times people who were deeply lonely as children will briefly indulge the hunger for love — and then deny it. I’ve had patients break up with boyfriends they loved, telling me they’re “not meant” to get married or get children. Some even take pride in doing this, as if being able to survive without companionship and love were a test of character.

Elizabeth Bishop seems to be advocating this in her most famous poem, “One Art”, where she urges us with nursery rhyme tidiness, to practice giving up what we love. “The art of losing isn’t hard to master,” she says. “Lose something every day … Then practice losing farther, faster … Even losing you (the joking voice, a gesture I love) … the art of losing’s not too hard to master/though it might look like (Write it!) like disaster.”

Disaster, yes, but it’s one which Elizabeth Bishop is bent on compounding. Loneliness was the bedrock of Bishop’s experience as a child. Here she seems to be trying to make a virtue of what was once a necessity. She’s training herself to do without love because she sees living without love as a fundamental condition of reality.

Bishop is not alone in taking that approach. In my practice, I’ve seen many lonely people reject opportunities for friendship and love. If this sounds like you, it might be time to stop and take stock.

As children, we have no choice but to adapt to our circumstances, but as adults, we have the option of trying to change them. Loneliness might have been your lot as a child, but you can use your mind to escape from it now.

If you’re someone who tends not to notice being noticed, try to catch yourself in the process of discounting others. It’s not easy for any of us to start noticing our blind spots, of course! But try to accept invitations instead of routinely turning them down, and try making them too.

Therapists are not known for recommending impulsiveness, but in this case it’s important. If you’re someone who has trouble sustaining an impulse to reach out to others long enough to act on it, you need to start thinking strategically about how to strengthen and support your sociable impulses.

For example, try to notice when — and where — you’re most likely to feel outgoing. If you’re more relaxed and open after exercising, make your move then. Many people feel more efficient and less bogged down by personal mishegas at work. If you’re someone like that, put an idea for reaching out to others on your “to do” list there, and slip it in between work-related tasks.

Strategies are good, but don’t be constrained by them. Whenever you feel up and on a bit of a high, take advantage of that. Don’t let the moment pass. Ride the wave! You need to act.

Text a friend, or make a call. Better yet, reach out to a few at once. That’ll give you a buffer in case one person doesn’t respond.

But someone will respond, and you’ll respond in turn. Sooner or later, what you’ve set in motion will be in play. You’ll find yourself out there — with others — feeling happy and engaged.