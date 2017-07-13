When Nobody Knows Who You Are, You Can Still Get Help

An anonymous chat is a wonderful tool for people who want to talk to someone, but are afraid to do so. People in this category feel safe in this when they confide in strangers. When no one knows who you are, you have less inhibitions. If people don’t understand you, it doesn't impact you as harshly. You can type things that you might be fearful to say in “real life”. I say real life in quotes because interacting in a chat room is a part of your life if you choose to do so. It can be healing to share your concerns with people you don’t know on an intimate level, because they are impartial.

There’s no pressure to please anyone or assuage anyone who you’re close to. Take this opportunity to share your deep dark secrets in the company of people who are doing the same thing. That’s the thing about being anonymous in a public forum. The people who are in this space with you want to achieve the same level of healing.

Revealing information to strangers is both freeing and important for your mental health. You will get guidance from people who are not directly involved in your life and can make objective Many people share their feelings on social media. This can feel therapeutic, but when you do this you are exposing yourself in a vulnerable way. Some people may reward your bravery and others might offer unsolicited advice that could be more harmful than good. This is a harsh reality of social media. An anonymous chat is a place where people will offer you support and guidance without judgment most of the time.

Many people feel a sense of freedom in an anonymous chat. This can work in your favor because you asset to you and you will be able to get the help that you need without revealing your identity. In fact, it might feel so good telling your truth that you may be able to open up and reveal your identity in the future.

It’s hard to open up about your problems, whether that’s in person or online. Being anonymous takes a lot of the pressure off of what you feel you “should” say. You are free to express yourself in whatever way feels comfortable to you. It’s yet another gateway to healing from your past, and you’re doing it with like-minded people.

The most important thing is to feel comfortable expressing your emotions.Let out your problems to a group of non-judgmental people who want the same thing as you do; to feel better. You will likely find a sense of peace after expressing your emotions to a virtual room of supportive people.