When Politics Overcome Wine

I am usually a non-political person, but these are not "usual" times. I mean, I have my opinions, but they normally remain within a circle of friends. I am in the wine trade, a business I selected for its inclusion of all types of people. Sharing wine and good food is an inclusionary, warm activity that can help to bring people together rather than divide them. Cooking for people is an act of warmth and love. Don't get me wrong, the restaurant business is a hard business, and anyone who stays in it, must have a passion that burns brighter than their intelligence. The hours are cruel. The work is extremely demanding and difficult, and is performed in the US by people from all nations that have emigrated to the US.

Here is where my political senses are deeply offended. Restaurants are not discriminatory. You can do the work, or you can't. No one is going to bother a butcher, a bartender, a line cook, or a server if they are good at what they do. So, when there is clear evidence that the standing President of the US, is "dog whistling White Supremists" (Or whatever they call themselves today), and when policies are deliberately made to disenfranchise the Mexican and Latino workers, I am offended. I am offended because I had always believed in the wonderful melting pot that I had considered the US. When the leadership of this nation clearly demonstrates ugly biases of shameful times in our past history, I am ashamed. I am a Jew. I am not a religious Jew, but I am a Jew. I know they don't like me. I would normally break bread with people of opposing views, if they would truly discuss issues. These folks don't seem capable. Their arguments are nonsensical. People of color have bypassed uneducated and unskilled white people in the work place. The work place is changing because of technology and mechanization. These are challenging times, but the blame game for hating people for their religion, or their race, or their color, or their gender or their sexual preference is thoroughly unacceptable.

Are there solutions? Well, far more adept city planners and political wonks can give much better detail to plans than I can; but I know of areas that certainly do need to be addressed. Real job creation, like the building of a new infrastructure, that has not been overhauled since the days of FDR's initiatives in the 1930's. The President has spoken of spending in this area, but so far....nothing. We are woefully behind the rest of the modernized world. No initiative has been maintained correctly since the times of FDR, and our highways, and airports, and bridges and tunnels; which we pour huge amounts of taxpayer and toll money into, seems to have the money diverted. Where does it go? I don't want to be cynical, nor speak of what I do not know for a fact, but I know where it doesn't go; the roads and bridges and airports and tunnels.

Does the US need some form of immigration reform? I believe we do. However, there are methods that can be employed to do this, with respectful and dignified ways to legitimize people who have been here for many years, and make this land a more welcoming place, while still being vigilant of enemies. We have laws in place. Everyone (white supremists.....I mean everyone) but the Native Indians, are immigrants. What gives you the right to delude yourself into thinking you are superior to anyone? Are you disenfranchised? Maybe. Are you frustrated? Definitely. How can we really help you? Fix our educational system? Build our infrastructure? Make trade schools a channel for building our infrastructure? Learn that I am not better than you, but you sure as hell ain't better than me. I am more than pleased to allow you space to worship whatever god you choose or don't choose. Our constitution very carefully allowed for that. Why do you feel you can humiliate and dominate a society you don't even seem to be able to compete in? What are you taking back? What are you making great again?