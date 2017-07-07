When Self-Care Advice Sounds Just Like Parent Blaming

We hear it all the time: “Put your oxygen mask on first.” “Take care of yourself or you can’t help your child.”

And it infuriates me.

Because, on a plane, there’s an oxygen mask for your child, too. Because, on a plane, you will be able to care for your child with that mask in place. Because on a plane you are still trusted to be responsible for your child’s well-being.

But when your son or daughter is ill and there isn’t going to be adequate or even competent care available then telling a parent to take care of themselves “first” is not about helping the ill person. It’s about taking care of the person at the desk or across the desk who is distressed by having to see a parent be frightened and angry and demanding more.

It’s a way of saying “You are the problem.”

“And I am the solution.”

Self-care isn’t like putting your oxygen on first if we are being told to go elsewhere and let others take over without us. That’s just a parent-ectomy. And that doesn’t work. Parents need to have information, be trusted, give input, and be included on the treatment team.

It isn’t kindness to tell a parent to get their emotions under control when their beloved child is in harm’s way without a clear plan to relieve it. Telling us to take care of ourselves at times like that is shaming the parent for natural and healthy emotions. No one says that to a parent watching their child floating away into the sea. Focusing on the parent’s response can be a not-unsubtle way of saying that our emotions are inappropriate and harmful. We see our child in peril... what are you seeing?

Do parents need to take care of ourselves, model self-care, and pace ourselves when a loved one is in treatment for a serious illness or injury? Yes. Of course. But first, we need to be sure that our dearly loved son or daughter is safe and in good care and what our role will be. So if we’re not taking care of ourselves to your satisfaction the first question that needs to be asked is whether access to care and the quality of care is “taken care” of.

“Take care of YOU” can be a way to say “Good job, she’s safe now, we’ll take a shift while you sleep.”

Or, it can also be a way to say “You are part of the problem. For her sake, go get yourself together.”

When a healthcare system has failed, or access to care has been denied, or we discover we’ve been given bad information: parents are upset. In fact, we’d worry about and even judge a parent who didn’t respond that way. To knowingly accept poor care or being sent away would be a sign of poor parenting or severe depression.

When a parent or other caregiver is exhausted and suffering from stress the first question should be whether the support system and treatment plan is working, not whether the parent is “failing” at self care.

Make no mistake: we get what you are saying when you recommend “self-care.” You may mean that things are truly under control and we can trust you while we stand down and get strong for the next round. You may mean that you are taking the wheel for us as respite and will hand it back over when we’re rested.

But we also know when what you mean is that our distress and exhaustion make you feel bad. We know when we are being judged as having created the problem and we need to let you fix it. We know when you disapprove of us making a scene about a broken system that you, too, can’t fix. And in these situations, here’s my advice:

“Take care of you.” Because I need you to have your oxygen mask on before you help me and my family. Or, and I mean this with genuine caring, move out of the aisle while I get me and mine to a safer place.