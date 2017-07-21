When Should Social and Business Be Separate?

I used to know a lot of social media folks - people who leveraged social media for the task of marketing goods and services. But there was a problem with the concept - I never knew whether they were being my friends, or being friendly to use me to market things. Like a bad run-in with your boss' Girl Scout daughter, how are you supposed to say no to a box of thin mints when she is being so nice, while giving her best Girl Scout sales spiel? Being put on the spot like that is pure entrapment, plain and simple. At some point, is using social connection as a means to sell widgets legit, or just disingenuous?

Sales and marketing folks have always used social connections to sell things. Remember the Hoover Vacuum guy? He would knock on your door, be very friendly, and spend the next five hours explaining why your carpets are so incredibly dirty, and how he can save your family's life if you bought his vacuum system (we had one when I was a kid - a $1200 sale no less). But the door-to-door salesman was typically a one-time event, and you would never see that guy again. It was pretty harmless, and in some ways expected at every household, same for insurance and encyclopedias.

In a sense, social marketing fools you into being friends with the salesperson, so that the salesperson can use you and your contacts to get sales "hits", like clicks on a web page. Instead of vacuums, we are being sold digital media, storage, software, and internet services. Don't get me wrong, we buy these things all the time, now that the internet is being defined as a digital marketplace. But pretending to be my friend JUST so you can sell something to me or my network is not only sad, but it's well, kind of insulting. It starts with a LinkedIn connection, followed by some friendly InMail messages, and then they hit you with websites, email addresses, and contact requests from your network. It's like a social media bad head cold that tries to spread from one person to another, with you being the host who accepted the LinkedIn invite to begin with.

The concept of society revolves around the notion that people talk to each other and share ideas and insights. Socializing is the term that defines what we do when we interact with other human beings. By being social, we open ourselves to others so that we can both learn from them and also share or teach things to others. When a marketing person takes advantage of that social open door, it's like stealing candy from a baby. By making friends just to get a website click or sell a product, a social marketer becomes the digital equivalent of a used car salesman - anything for a dollar.

I now watch myself when connecting with social marketing folks (assuming that I know they are marketers), just because I can never tell if they are truly interested in networking, or if they are "licking their chops" as they ready their sales spiel the next time we chat. It's a part of social media that frankly makes me sick. As much as I can understand that being friendly is a part of sales (when is it ever not the case?), the idea that you are doing so to sell me something so that you can make a living feel downright deceptive. It's one thing to tell me upfront that you're going to give me a sales pitch and then be friendly about it. But to make friends with a person, talk about their work and hobbies, and then throw in a sales pitch with a cell number or email address with a "bye bye now", is embarrassing.

It just seems to me that being social and marketing widgets should be kept separate. People are human beings first, and sales leads second. If you're gonna sell me something, tell me so honestly so that I can respond to you honestly. Being my "friend" so that you can besiege my network with sales pitches is no longer a great way to do business. People are too savvy now to fall for that game. Until you find a better way to market on the internet, maybe you ought to try honestly for now...