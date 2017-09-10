When the Hurricane Hits, Take the Digital High Ground

What do you do when there’s a hurricane storming towards your town? Most people, as folks in Houston and now Florida know all too well, stock up on water and batteries, remove their valuables from the basement or other flood-prone areas, and, if necessary, make a plan to evacuate their homes. Few think of backing up their data. This must change: As more and more of us depend on computerized systems for anything from our livelihood to our healthcare, it’s time we make data backup part of our emergency plan check-list.

Just ask Lenny Sawyer. The owner of a local real estate company in Gulfport, Mississippi, with headquarters just a few steps from the beach, Sawyer returned to his office after Hurricane Katrina to find the building shredded by the winds and covered in more than six feet of water. Somewhere deep in the soggy rubble were the firm’s computers, which contained everything from its business contracts to the records of tenants and other information vital to the survival of the business.

Sawyer dug up the broken machine, and turned to experts for a long and costly process of recovering his data. Thankfully, he was largely successful in his efforts, but the down time he suffered cost him and his firm dearly. Today, more than a decade later, we have better alternatives to making sure our data remains backed up all the time, stored on remote servers and available whenever we please. But to make use of these technological breakthroughs, we need a solid plan.

The first step, as always, is to stop and think about what’s really valuable. If you’re, say, the New York Stock Exchange, it’s obvious that every minute of not being able to go online and trade will cost you millions, which is what happened when Hurricane Sandy devastated lower Manhattan in 2012 and stopped all stock trading for two days, the first time this has happened since 1888. But what if you own a small business? Or what if many of your family’s most prized possessions—digital photos, medical records, insurance information—lives online? As news of the approaching storm breaks, think about what you can’t afford to lose, for financial or sentimental or any other reasons, and make sure you have a good backup plan in place.

Which brings me to my second suggestion: Hire professionals. Sure, if you run a small business, every penny counts, and paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars to a company to backup your data may sound like a luxury you can’t afford. But the cost of trying to recover crucial data is much greater than you think. Recent studies put the loss of data on a company’s single unprotected computer—and many computers, contrary to popular belief, remain unprotected—at as much as $50,000. Having a reliable service provider take care of your data recovery needs means not only one less thing to worry about, but also being able to stay in business even when the storm rages on.

If paying for such a service is out of the question, I still have one final word of advice: do something. Anything. Look at your list of valuable information, and email yourself five or ten files you really need. Take a memory stick and download as much of your computer’s drive as it holds. Sign up for some free or cheap cloud storage solution. Whatever you do is better than nothing at all.

I’m not just preaching here: When Hurricane Harvey hit, I took the controversial step of packing up sixteen of my colleagues into four vans and sending them down from Connecticut to Houston and we’re taking the same steps with a team heading to Florida. I was anxious about putting them in harm’s way, of course, but adamant to get the shelters, insurers, and other emergency services in Houston the help they needed keeping their systems up and running for everyone’s benefit.

So if you’re one of the millions of Americans bracing for impact as Hurricane Irma makes its way inland, stay safe. Disconnect all of your computers and devices from the electricity, and put them somewhere dry and secure. And even as you prepare to handle the most real of real-world disasters, remember that so much of our lives is virtual now, and take the steps you need to protect the data that matters most.

