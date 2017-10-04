When the Pen is mightier than the Mouse…

Click, click, clatter, clatter and, more clicks and more clatter... So goes my day, typing out patients’ charts one after the other. A call from the pharmacy has me on hold for amoxicillin denial. How can amoxicillin not be covered under insurance, I wonder?

An emergency referral got denied because the patient has not yet changed over from their primary care provider to ours. A severe asthmatic who got discharged from the hospital yesterday, has not yet scheduled an appointment with me and cannot take albuterol at school due to lack of appropriate paper work.

In the meanwhile, I see a couple of patients while being on hold and put the phone on speaker. I take a look at the phone..28 minutes and it is still on hold. “Beep”, goes my phone... I receive a message from a parent that she has still not received an appointment acknowledgement from orthopedic surgeon for her daughter’s elbow fracture. Ping! I receive an email that we need to print out clinical summary of the patient to get “Meaningful Use Credit”. Hmm, only if I ever finish a chart can I get to print it, right? Also, I do not understand the “meaningful” aspect of it.

They say, pediatricians are the happiest in their profession according to a recent survey. I’m thinking “Sure, if you say so!”… More clicks...

A teen boy from a group home is here for immunizations for school entry. After we draw the vaccines to administer, he refuses them and my medical assistant goes “What are we supposed to do with these drawn vaccines, now?”… I see more patients.

I hear “How may I help you?” Wait… that is what I say in every room approximately a million times a day. Oh! I realize it is the pharmacist answering the phone, oh finally!!! She states 400/5ml is not covered but 250/5 ml is covered. I have no words but yes, I approve.

This is what is wrong with medicine these days. The phone, the computer and more clicks. My clinic manager asks me if I can go to a school to do physical exam on kids for sports clearance. Well, that sounds interesting! She drops a bomb stating that might not involve computers. Hence, we will make notes manually and then put it into the computer later. “Good Lord, why did I say yes? I will never finish these notes in months.” There are about 30-40 students, so that must take 2 days right?

I start with the first one. He says, he wants to be a doctor… oh cool! We chat and then he needs to get a finger prick for the anemia check. His friend is holding his hand. Some kids are laughing and joking. What a breath of fresh air! They are all football players who have had a LOT of fractures in life but they are SCARED of needle pricks. TEDDY BEARS! I smile. One wants to know his height, and another wants to know how taller he will get. He is 17 and when I say he has reached his growth potential, he is surprised “You mean, I am done!!? So, I’m old now?” More teens are laughing. One kid fails his hearing test and he asks “Am I deaf? Oh my gosh! I laughed when you said that my friend is not growing any taller but now I am deaf. We are getting old.” I smile and I find impacted cerumen in his ear which explains his failed hearing. He whispers “Don’t tell my girlfriend that I have dirty ears”. Kids and their worries!!!

I smile more. I am not clicking on any computer and enjoying this bunch of kids. A kid slyly asks me, if needs glasses. When I say “No”, he says I want to look a little geeky. My brother wears it.

The fun conversations continue. As a part of the exam, I ask him to squat and walk like a duck. Girls are teasing that he has worn tight jeans. He still does it well. Everyone is impressed. A few guys have worn pink shirts for breast cancer awareness and tell me about how real men wear pink. I have already seen 8 patients and it has only been an hour. A true miracle nonetheless! NO COMPUTER. But my medical assistant is noting down the important points on each kid.

A few soccer kids are talking about heart burn. I recommend stopping chips and sodas, for a week and see that their gastritis improving. There are lots of “Oh no, oh no and more Oh no” from the kids. Then, one kid brags about how he lost weight eating healthy before Prom and boom! Everyone is onboard to try the healthy eating for a week. Teenagers and their Prom dates, I smile. A few are graduating soon and want to know about quick fix for acne. A few are trying to be the class clown and a few are being “jerks” as per some girls. They are telling those boys that they will not get any date if they continue doing that.

I have already seen all of them in a few hours. Wish medicine was this simple… My heart is full and my cheeks hurt from smiling, and we say our good byes. They are happy that they got their examination done before the season starts.

And I love medicine again!

The clinic manager is impressed, “You are my hero” she says. I look at my pen, “You are my SHERO”, I think. It’s true what they say… Pen is mightier than the …