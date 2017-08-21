When the Sun Catches the Moon: Mythic Interpretation of America’s Eclipse

Many years ago, I spent a week riding horses in the Inyo National forest in search of wild mustangs. We had several wonderful encounters over the week, but the most awe inspiring was when we sat on one side of a canyon and spied on a wild herd that was grazing on the opposite ridge. As I took a closer look through my binoculars, I became mesmerized by the white stallion who led the herd. He was a mythic specimen of equine power, yet he was gently nuzzling a mare with what appeared to be great affection. Soon, he walked behind her, and as I watched in awe, he mounted her with tremendous care. I felt I was watching a sacred and personal act of creation, and tears seeped from my eyes as I was riveted to this rare sight. Today, I had a similar sensation as I watched the sun appear to join with the moon. Sitting on my deck with my hi-tech cardboard glasses on my face, I followed the sun as it caught the moon and felt as though I were watching, once again, a sacred and personal act of creation. It was impossible for me to think in terms of transits and phases.

Cultures across the globe have recounted and interpreted the cosmic phenomenon of a solar eclipse in a variety of themes. Some fear solar eclipses, having myths that believe the Sun Father is distancing himself from humans, or some perceive the sun being swallowed by a cosmic creature who needs to be scared away with noise. In the Maya Popul Vuh, the deaths and beheadings are interpreted by some to symbolize eclipses as the sacred twins Hunahpu and Xbalanque, once dead or beheaded, are able to come back to life. In the end, they ascend to become the sun and the moon. In contrast to the above examples, other cultures, such as the Masai of Africa, have myths that see the Sun and Moon as coming together as man and wife, both in union and also in contention, during an eclipse. Myths about the happenings of the universe not only record an event or pattern in the universe, but also pass on an interpretive story for those patterns. Even today we wrap events in story.

Humans may have made many advancements in how we quantify the nature and patterns of our universe, but our recent hoopla over the current eclipse demonstrated that we have not entirely lost our mythic nature. Most of you will interpret that sentence to be criticism; however, as a mythologist, I love the fact that the scientific rationalism that has driven mainstream thinking for the last couple of centuries has not squashed our innate fascination with ancient mysteries. Mircea Eliade¸ a renowned anthropologist, suggested humans should be called homo religiosus since he believed that, at our core, humans are religious by nature. No matter how much scientific knowledge may abound, much of the conversation was anything but scientific. Today, we city and suburban dwellers see the natural world as something more foreign than familiar, and few of us have significant personal experience with the wild happenings of our universe. In addition to metaphysical discussions, all sorts of warnings about the hazards of being outside or watching the event, some terribly illogical or superstitious, were invented, shared, and liked over recent weeks. For many people today, as in the past, the event held threatening or foreboding qualities.

Myths, unlike superstitions, are stories designed to pass on a legacy of cosmic, cultural, or metaphysical truths and understanding. Rationally I understand that whenever the sun and moon cross paths as seen from some locations on Earth, one or the other will be hidden. That is, as seen from Earth, the sun and moon appear to be moving from east to west, but the sun is moving across the sky faster than the moon. Eventually, the sun catches and passes the moon. When the sun overtakes the moon, the moon is so close to the sun that it fades and virtually disappears. The new moon is a time of lunar death and resurrection. During a solar eclipse, both the moon and the sun are dimmed. As I watched the moon being encircled by the sun, I kept thinking of different myths that captured the wonder—a swallowing, a mating, a birthing, a dance. All of them sacred in my mind. All of them about union and creation.

I also thought about the divisiveness in our country and the global reach of extreme philosophical polarities across our planet. Not unlike the dark ages, we have prolific tendencies to interpret our differences in terms of divisiveness, hatred, and contention. In contrast, in the myths of many cultures, dualities, such as feminine and masculine archetypes, are regarded as complements or sacred pairs that bring sacred balance. In the medieval mythology of alchemy, we see this sacred marriage of complements often depicted in images of the sun and moon coming together—like today’s eclipse. When there is a balance between dualities, such as masculine and feminine, us and them, left and right, there can be healing and rejuvenation. All good things are possible when we mediate the dualities—create a cooperative, a conversation, a dance—a transcendent third beyond the two.

Some of us may have faced the union of the sun and moon with trepidation, as if something ominous was being foreshadowed. Some may have stayed indoors, or only watched the event on a television. Some of us may have ignored it completely. For me, though, it was a time to think about what mythic interpretation will help me to engage and integrate the event with my memory and imagination. I chose a myth of union and rejuvenation.

Once upon a time there was a fierce and magnificent warrior riding his steed across the sky. His beauty was so brilliant one could not look long upon his face. As he trotted, he spied an old woman hobbling along the path before him. Even though she tried to outpace him, he quickly came upon her. She glanced over her shoulder in fear, but then turned to face the threat head-on. The warrior dismounted from his steed, removed his bright armor and finery and hung them on his saddle, and approached the old woman. He stunned her by taking her into his arms and beginning to dance. Bearing her weight, he glided and circled, and she felt as though she were floating. Together they sang and laughed and danced along the path, as his horse trailed behind. Once they reached the crossroads, the warrior bowed to his partner, redonned his armor, remounted his steed, and rode off. The old woman had been transformed into a young maiden and continued along her way, humming their shared melody and skipping her steps to the music in her heart.