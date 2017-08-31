When the Words On the Wall Don’t Matter- And 3 Actionable Steps to Change That

In a business era shifting towards a healthier culture, don’t be surprised to see a wall or two throughout an office building, showcasing the company’s most recent inspirations, artistically splashed across the wall in exciting, bold letters. Seemingly motivational, these quotes, buzzwords and company values are put on display to inspire the staff- and possibly impress the guests.

But sometimes words are in fact just words. When there’s no defined culture backing the actual sentiment behind the inspirations, it turns out that the words on the wall don’t really matter after all. And when the company values don’t align with the culture, successful cohesion and growth are rarely possible. After all, it’s these core values and mission statements that are meant to act as the backbone of every company and their interactions with staff, clients and partners.

Talking to Thomas Gaissmaier, now the Chief Human Resources Officer at 21st Century Fox, he mentions a different point in his career when this exact occasion presented itself. Tasked with making a company less hierarchical, Thomas’ simple starting solution was to “remove the executive parking in front of the building- but they said that that would never happen.” He goes on to say that, “what they said they wanted and what they were willing to do were two entirely different things. Sometimes culture isn’t as it appears.”

To his point- and the overall concept of a thriving company culture- without action, changes will never be made, leaving the same issues that once plagued a company, to continue to do so. Gaissmaier’s experience isn’t isolated in the business world however, often with companies wanting or needing to see change but not willing to take the steps to fulfill the promise. The concept of what should be a solid company values frequently do not coincide with the dedication to bring culture to fruition, inevitably falling short and losing the very people they once sought to inspire with the ‘words on the wall.’

Yet, for the companies that truly do embark to pivot in their culture, success is likely to follow. In an example given by Thomas later, he described a company desiring to be more consumer focused. “So, we asked them: do you discuss consumers in your executive meetings? When they conceded that they did not, we suggested to start the change right there and put consumer on every meeting agenda” and this plan worked; in order to discuss consumer engagement, executives had to do their research, which meant they had to talk to their teams, which focused their teams’ attention on the consumers. In short, they began to change their culture through small trickle-down acts that made larger differences in the long run.

Three Easy Ways to Live and Breath Your Company Values:

1. Hire candidates that fit the culture you are seeking.

2. Continue to lead by example on a daily basis, encouraging others to exemplify this behavior, and recognize those that do.

3. Communicate your values with customers and clients- giving them the ability to hold you accountable for upholding them.