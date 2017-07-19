When to buy, when to fly: Tips for checking off the most popular bucket list destinations

Bucket lists are synonymous with travel. There are so many places to go that making lists of everywhere we want to travel is understandable. But lists are one thing – making those trips a reality is entirely another. So where do you want to go and how can you make it happen? At Cheapflights.com, we polled our readers to find out what tops Americans’ travel bucket lists and then we crunched our data and did the research to figure out the best way to make those goals a reality.

We took the top 15 most popular results from our bucket list survey and found the best (and cheapest) ways to get these items checked off your list. From hiking Machu Picchu to eating your way through Rome, here’s how to knock some top travel destinations off your bucket list.

1. Visit Machu Picchu

Explore Machu Picchu. Credit: PROMPERU

Make time to explore Machu Picchu, the ancient “Lost City of the Incas” that was built atop a mountain range 7,972 feet above sea level. Located in the Sacred Valley 312 miles from Lima, Peru, Machu Picchu is possibly the best example of Incan architecture. Only 2,500 visitors are allowed each day to visit this remote sacred sanctuary set atop grass terraces cut by nature along the mountain’s slope, so planning ahead of time is key. Most visitors start the journey by flying from Peru’s capital, Lima. After indulging in some of the best food in the world – at restaurants like Central and Maido, which topped the San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 – fly to the Andean city of Cusco to spend the night and start to acclimate to the higher altitude. Then, take a train followed by a bus to reach the UNESCO World Heritage site. Peak season is May through October, which coincides with winter and the dry season.

Where to fly into: It’s generally cheaper to fly into Lima and then book a separate flight on to Cusco, which also gives you a chance to get acclimated and, if your schedule is flexible, affords the opportunity to time your travel to Machu Picchu for the best weather window. Check out flights on local airlines as they often offer better deals from Lima, even last minute, than you’d get by connecting Cusco on your ticket from the U.S.

When to fly: The last two weeks of August offer the lowest average airfare.

When to buy: Look for bargain buying windows in the last week of March and the last week of May.

2. Hit the beach in Hawaii

Located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, each of Hawaii’s six islands offers a unique beach experience. Whether you opt for Honolulu and Waikiki Beach in Oahu, the trendy beaches of Wailea, Maui, the untamed beaches of Molokai, the charmingly laid-back Lanai, the stunning black sand beaches of Hawaii Island, or the picturesque Napali Coast in Kauai, there’s a beach to suit every budget. Try to time your visit for low season, which is mid-April to early June and September to mid-December.

Where to fly into: Choose your own adventure. But there are some great deals to be had for Hilo and Kona (both on the Big Island), as well as Honolulu.

When to fly: Hilo may be a particularly good option if you are looking to stretch your summer as some of the best fares of the year are for travel in October. For Kona, October is also promising. But for extra saving potential, travel in late April or early May.

If a winter escape is on your mind, consider Honolulu. It’s the gateway to all of Hawaii, so you’ll have the most choice of flights, and average airfares from mid-January through early February are among the most affordable of the year. (It’s also worth knowing that a number of airlines are upping their service to Hawaii in the coming months, which may bring extra low fares in 2018.)

When to buy: For Hilo, last-minute bookers rejoice as you may well be able to score October’s low fares by booking in September. Score spring flights to Kona on the cheap by booking in November or December. Partial to Honolulu? Look to book as early as September to score good winter fares but there might be some last-minute deals, especially for a getaway in early February.

3. See the northern lights in Iceland

Iceland is an easy bucket list item to achieve. Credit: Lauren Mack

It might take more than one trip to Iceland to chase the Northern Lights, which appear between September and April. Since the Northern Lights can only be seen at night, fill your days with adventures like exploring Thingvellir National Park or soaking in the Blue Lagoon. (Tip: when you arrive on an early morning flight, pre-book a bus ticket that includes entry to the nearby Blue Lagoon to soak away jet lag. The popular geothermal spring books up quickly as do its special floating massages). While it’s possible to join organized Northern Lights tours that depart from Reykjavik, you might have better luck heading away from the capital. You’ll see much more of the country by driving the 828-mile Highway No. 1, a ring road that connects some of the island’s most popular attractions. Try to stay at least a handful of nights to up your odds of seeing the Northern Lights and check The Icelandic Met Service for the northern lights forecast. Numerous package deals and stopover programs via Icelandair also afford travelers the flexibility to make this a two-for-one adventure as you can include a stay in Iceland of up to seven days as part of a trip to another destination.

When to fly: Travel in the second half of January for great deals and the potential of catching the northern lights.

When to buy: Look to score those January flights in the last two weeks of August.