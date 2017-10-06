When to Pierce a Baby’s Ears

This article originally appeared on Fatherly.

The current guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents to hold off on piercing their children’s ears until kids are old enough to make the decision themselves. This has less to do with safety than it has to do self-empowerment for the kid. However, many cultures prefer to pierce children’s ears when the babes are still fresh from the womb, a practice that is almost completely safe as long as a few simple guidelines are followed.

According to pediatrician Dr. Norina Ocampo, the current ear piercing guidelines are slightly more advanced than what she experienced when she was a newborn. “A little old Italian lady from up the street came to my house put ice cubes on the earlobes, heated up a needle on the gas stove and pierced it right through,” she says, laughing.

And while that might not be the way the AAP would have parents do it, Ocampo points to these age-old cultural rituals as proof that there’s little to worry about when modifying a kid’s lobes. “Ear piercing is actually very very safe,” she explains.

In fact, it’s safe enough that it can be completed by as early as two-months after birth. This is actually an ideal time for piercing because it coincides with the first round of vaccinations, which includes the tetanus vaccine. While that’s an excellent precautionary measure, Ocampo notes there is very little risk a baby would get tetanus from a piercing anyway.

“Babies can’t localize pain, so even though it might be a little bit painful they can’t reach up and touch their ears and pull the earring out,” Ocampo says. “The pain usually goes away within a couple of days.”

Older babies, around five or six-months old, however, can localize pain. They may be more apt to tug and pull at the earrings. That’s made even more problematic if their fingers and hands are dirty. And the older a child is, the more likely they will be to be stressed or frightened when it comes to piercing, even if they have made their own decision to have the procedure done.

“These four and five year olds want their ears pierced but then they’re crying because they’re afraid of the pain,” says Ocampo. “I think it’s better to do it as a baby when they don’t know, and then it’s done.”

In terms of a safe ear piercing procedure, Ocampo notes that some pediatricians are willing to pierce a baby’s ears in the safety of their office. However, if parents can’t find a doctor to do it, they should insist on several thing wherever the piercing occurs. That not only includes a clean environment but also at least 24-karat medical grade gold plated studs. This will help prevent infection and allergic reactions.

“24-karat gold is pure gold. You will never have a reaction to pure gold,” Ocampo stresses. “People who are allergic to gold are not allergic to the gold. 14-karat and 18-karat are not 100-percent pure so they add other alloys like nickel. It’s usually the nickel they have an allergic reaction to.”

And barring an allergic reaction, once the child’s ears are pierced, they will remain so permanently if the earrings are kept in for at least a week after piercing. During that time, parents can prevent rare cases of infection by cleaning around the earring with alcohol and rotating the studs in their holes twice daily.