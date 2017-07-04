When We Don’t Agree With The People We Thought We Did

It is lonely enough in the world when it feels so many people do not seem to care deeply about economic and social injustice, racism, and health care for everybody. You know the drill. It feels lonely when facts don’t seem to persuade because so many people have already made up their mind.

I’ve been trying to concentrate my attention towards possibilities of talking and listening to people whose perspective, whose narrative and experience of life events are different from my own. At the same time, however, it is feeling that a deeper loneliness is one that isn’t talked about that often. This would be more about the vulnerabilities we have to each other when we allegedly—supposedly—are on the same side of most of the political and social divides.

I’ve had two such experiences that became personal for me, which is not saying all that much per se since I tend to take many things personally. But let me continue.

One experience was with a good friend who tends to be more militant than I am about issues of social justice. He demonstrates more than I do, and on his own politically oriented blog, he chastises America, particularly for neglecting issues of racial equality. He doesn’t sound a clear call to arms but in reading his passionate opinions, I had found myself feeling scolded, almost shamed by the fact that my own take felt softer. Let’s say, my own wish has been for awhile now, to see the part of our social problems that I may be complicit in, to find the places where I hate and it can be all too easy to blame others for the hate I might also feel. I’d been trying, specifically, to talk with Trump supporters and seek to understand their narrative. And as such maybe I was trying to move away from the anger and discouragement I had also been feeling.

At a small social gathering, over a nice meal and wine (in Vino Veritas?) I told Sam that I had felt on the defensive when I had read his most recent blog. I thought I made this mostly about me, though I could be wrong. And I say I could be wrong, not because I was drinking wine at the time, but because my anxiety may have blurred the keenness of my awareness. What it turns out to be is that we were both vulnerable. And Sam, who had only recently become more politically involved, to the point of demonstrating and doing his own blog, felt insulted. We spoke about it that same evening but our communication has lacked the ease it had had prior.

This may sound foolish, but I don’t think it is. I think that in general many of us are way more vulnerable than we present as, and that sometimes we gather with apparently like-minded people and band against those who see things differently. If we are on edge or in distress because of all the polarization around us, the “least we can expect” may be fervent agreement, and easy agreement with those on “our side.”

The question is, whether anyone can really be expected to be fully on our side, and whether that would help us anyway. We need to practice what happens when we disagree, and what happens inside us, so we can get better at this. I’ve thought of “talking lessons” that would involve listening skills as well. We need, I feel, to get better at gauging and processing our own reactivity, which many of us feel we are not supposed to have. We can’t very well insist on being sensitive to the needs of others far away if we keep rejecting ourselves, and others close to us, for our differences.

The other situation—my own—has to do with an old friend, Liz, who has lived in England for more than a decade, and has been homesick for America for many years now. We were talking about the political situation in the US and I told her it was odd to be in Italy (where I am at the moment) and be feeling so bleak about American politics. She shot at me, “Is that what you’re going to be doing while you’re over there? Telling everyone how shitty your country is?” We were Skyping at the time, and I think she saw me cringe. She explained, saying she feels sensitive to people putting down the US in any terms that might be global. I got it, but I had felt hurt. And it seems a couple of months later that maybe I didn’t really get it on an emotional level and maybe I have to talk to Liz about feelings that dampened my own usual sense of relaxation in our conversations.

Wow, it begins to seem that we are all reactive, at least potentially, and not only one segment of the population!

As I mentioned I had been thinking of talking lessons. I’d also been thinking about how we all carry shadows inside us, and that probably the most conservative among us have deeper more vulnerable sides not easy to admit. This goes with Bryan Steven’s notion that in admitting our own brokenness we can be more compassionate with others. The inconvenient truth, however, is that all of us, even those that consider our social opinions suave and smooth, can be vulnerable.