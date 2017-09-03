When Working Mothers Face Separation from their Newborn

Working mothers who have spent a decade developing a career may find they missed out on motherhood. They are fortunate to have a baby, but then face the ultimate decision of how much priority they focus on the baby and how much on their well-earned career. Different mothers make different choices. The emotional pull is strong to both succeed in motherhood and in one’s chosen profession.

Surely the spouse’s role plays a big part, depending on this partner’s ability to share in parenthood while appreciating the mother’s career. But ultimately, apart from financial considerations, the decision to spend part time with baby and career is a tough and heart wrenching one. For some women, not until the baby is born, do they feel the pull to be with their baby. They feel a maternal tug that they didn’t know was within them. Some, faced with difficult choices may surrender financial and prestigious goals to stay at home with their child. Others, feel beholden to their career gains and seek another to care for their child unless the other parent decides to stay at home.

Is There a Right Answer?

Ultimately, new mothers set their priority on the love and security they want for their newborn. But they find there are many options to meet this goal. Hiring a full-time caretaker to partner with them while they work is a good solution for those who can afford it and prize their career. This caretaker is well-trained to keep the mother well-informed of all developmental changes in the baby and thus keeps the mother in the loop as her baby matures. Other mothers find their partner wants the role of primary care-giver and so the mother goes off to work confident that her partner will love and nurture her baby.

Others are less fortunate to have those choices. At the cost of a usual financial quality of life, they choose to be the primary caregiver. They put their career on hold and look to resume their role in the marketplace when their baby goes to school. This can be very satisfying and well-worth the change in life goals. The mother gains a closeness with her child she does not have to share with a team of other caretakers. This is her choice, an option, not a requirement to be a “good enough” mother.

How Do Children Fare with Other-Than-Mother Caretakers?

There are unfortunately no current statistics that can measure the answer to this question as different babies with different temperaments develop in various ways when they are raised primarily by different caretakers. The ultimate result comes in time which is a major factor. If the child is not growing emotionally well if the mother is at work most of her life, the mother can change her priorities. No decisions are fixed and without remedy. The key is to be keenly observant of your baby and child’s development depending on the course chosen. A frustrated mother who stays at home anxiously watching her baby mature may not be the best decision for nurturing her child, just as a tense career woman who misses out on her baby’s firsts may feel deprived and sad.

The upside is that choices can be changed and options remain for the open minded mother. With this in mind, you can learn as your baby grows and make new decisions based on the outcomes of your bond with your child. No motherhood is a perfect one; no choices are fixed and immutable. You will gauge your priorities as you learn about child rearing and love will be your guide.