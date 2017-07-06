COMEDY
When You Have Too Many Effing Weddings To Go To In The Summer

Makes you wish there was just a little more loneliness in the world.

By Andy McDonald

It’s summertime, and that means all of your friends are finding love, preparing for life with their soulmate and leaving you in the lonely, dusty trail.

But first, please come to all their weddings to celebrate! None of which are in the town you live in ― that would be insanely convenient! 

If you’re like the people at CollegeHumor, though, you won’t let it take its toll. No, everything is going to be just fine.

