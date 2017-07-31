The following is inspired by “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff. The book is a Scott family favorite.

When you let a kid dream, they dream big.

When kids dream big, they are creative geniuses.

When kids are creative geniuses, sometimes they want to have a lemonade stand.

When kids want to have a lemonade stand, they set up a stand in the front yard.

When kids set up a lemonade stand in the front yard, sometimes they decide to give the money to a charity.

When kids decide to give the money to a charity, lots of people come to the lemonade stand.

When lots of people come to the lemonade stand, some have smiles and some have tears but they all have a story to share.

When lots of people have stories to share at the lemonade stand, a lot of lemonade gets sold.

When lots of lemonade gets sold, a lot of money gets raised for a charity.

When a lot of money gets raised for a charity, more people hear about the lemonade stand.

When more people hear about the lemonade stand, more people decide to set up their own lemonade stand.

When more people decide to set up their own lemonade stand, millions more cups of lemonade are sold.

When millions more cups of lemonade are sold, then Alex's Lemonade Stand is able to help a lot of sick kids.

When Alex's Lemonade Stand is able to help a lot of sick kids, more kids will dream of big, outrageous and wacky ideas.

When more kids dream of big, outrageous and wacky ideas, the impossible becomes possible.