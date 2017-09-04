When You Realize You Might Be Infertile

My first ovarian cyst ruptured while I was keeled over waiting in line to enter George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon. I almost passed out and rocked back and forth for a few minutes while the medics rushed me into the first aid station and handed me a bottle of water. My parents looked on worriedly but when the pain subsided and didn’t return, we chalked it up to menstrual cramps.

The agonizing cramps lasted two and a half more years until finally we found a gynecologist who listened and offered to perform a laparoscopy. “You probably have endometriosis,” she said. I felt relief to finally have a name. “We’ll spring clean you and you’ll be good as new.”

During surgery they found that seventy percent of my reproductive organs were covered in scar tissue from the ruptured cysts. It was like literal cobwebs yoked around my organs. They successfully removed everything and placed me on birth control to prevent further cysts. It worked for several years until the cysts returned again.

In recent conversations with various medical professionals I learned that becoming pregnant may not be a possibility for my body. It might be a possibility, but there’s about an extremely large chance that it isn’t going to happen. That number increases each passing year.

I didn’t know how to handle this news. Should I mourn? Should I be optimistic and believe that it can happen? How will this affect my dating future?

My own Mother was my rock as I came to understanding the magnitude of not ever carrying a child inside of me. I clung to her and gave myself a full twenty four hours to fall apart. And fall apart I did. Man, I ugly cried and refused to leave my bed for an entire day. I was angry at God. I was mad at my body for betraying me. I was scared that no one would ever want to love me if I couldn’t bear them a child. My pity party had to end and so finally I got out bed, dusted the oreo crumbs off my t-shirt and went back to work changing the world.

Well, not really changing the world. But you get the idea.

I’m grateful that this diagnoses and the pain of rupturing cysts are my burden to bear. I already have pretty rough asthma, so I know how to roll with medical punches. I’ve gotten through an entire life of gulping for air, why not add infertility to the mix? I already know I’m strong and I can use this hurdle as a way to provide inspiration for other women. I can channel my energy towards doing good in the community. Mothering is an act. You don’t have to grow a child to mother someone. So instead, I try to provide love and support to those around me in acts of gentle kindness and it has helped me to cope.

Earlier this evening I was cooking in my kitchen when I joked that I would name my first born child after mac and cheese (because I love mac and cheese so much). It’s moments like that, when you make jokes or see little baby shoes for sale at Macy’s that sometimes get me a bit teary eyed. But just like that, I pick myself up again and move on. Because what’s the point of mourning the unknown? Pregnancy is something we women take for granted our whole lives until we actually want to become pregnant. No pregnancy is guaranteed, no matter the health of the mother. Each child born is a complete miracle and no matter how advanced science is, it’s impossible to truly predict fertility.