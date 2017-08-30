When Your Credit Standing Becomes an Emotional Burden

Mark Twain said “America is built on hard work and easy credit. Those who work hard and accumulate capital are soon allowed all the easy credit they want -- and if they want it too much they find out soon enough that all the hard work in the world is not enough to pay off all of the foolish bills they’ve accumulated.”

He spoke from experience. His involvement in the publishing industry and investment in a moveable type machine led to grave financial problems for himself and his family when he was already in his sixties -- a time when most men at that time were ready to retire. Although they did not have credit bureaus and credit reports back then, a man’s reputation was considered as bankable as ready money. In Twain’s case, it seemed that his only option was to declare bankruptcy -- but Twain would not take that route. Instead, he went on a rigorous lecture tour that spanned the globe. And by the time he had finished his speaking tour he had paid off every single one of his creditors. Mark Twain’s credit report, you might say, had been totally repaired.

In today’s world, a low credit score complicates almost every aspect of your life. It can affect a job interview, a loan application and even a marriage! But our emotional response to finding out just how bad it really is can sometimes be more damaging than the actual score itself. Some find that analyzing their credit score is so disheartening that they lose motivation to move forward entirely! Be calm and take a step back – effective credit repair happens with patience, knowledge and the right tools. Below you’ll find four simple tips to make your journey toward great credit realistic and manageable.

Get an expert in your corner

Back in 2008 I went through a divorce and in the process lost my businesses and my good financial standing. I found that trying to navigate such unfamiliar territory was nearly impossible because my emotions were getting in the way. One of the best decisions I made was to identify someone who knows how to navigate the rules of the credit repair game. Because understanding and managing one’s credit can be such an overwhelming process, it’s important to get a knowledgeable third party member to look at your credit and offer next-step suggestions rather than taking on the, oftentimes, emotional task yourself. Not to mention there are so many consumer protection statutes that we as consumers either have no idea about or don’t know how to correctly apply them to our individual situations.

Keep consistent tabs on your credit score

As overwhelming as it can be to check your credit score - just do it. Knowing your score is better than living a life where clouds of uncertainty and anxiety rule the day. Many people don’t look at their credit score until they get turned down for a car loan or a mortgage on a house -- and by then it’s usually too late to repair the damage in time. Start by checking your score on various free credit score and reporting sites like CreditKarma.com and FreeCreditReport.com, while companies including CreditRepair.com exist to then help you successfully repair the credit discrepancies found. Schedule a consistent check-up on your credit report at least once every six months -- this will help you to spot any trouble early on and identify if there are any areas in need of improvement.

Set up effective payment schedules

Nothing will more positively impact your credit score than paying bills on time. As such, those payment efforts should be considered the highest priority. However, credit repair payment efforts – outside of consistent billing payments – should be strategically timed. Always try to live in the “sweet spot” of credit utilization, (around 30% debt-free), while paying off debt entirely can be harmful to your score.

Identify and combat inaccuracies