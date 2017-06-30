When Your Man is Being Sexual with Other Men…

Amelia came into my office for her first visit, visibly distraught, having discovered that her husband of six years, Michael, had been looking at gay porn and casually cheating on her with a variety of men. She says he swears that he loves her and he’s never cheated with another woman. He also insists that he’s not gay. Amelia says she loves Michael more than anyone in the world and they actually have a pretty good sex life, but she feels betrayed and confused and she doesn’t know what to do next.

As a sexologist and the author of several books on infidelity, I see and hear from clients like Amelia quite often. Generally in these situations, the man has repeatedly told his female partner that he loves her and wants to be with her and he’s not gay, despite what his browser history and his in-person behaviors might indicate. Usually, the man is having sex with his female partner, is attentive to her needs, and cares about her on a deep emotional level. Yet he looks at and masturbates to gay porn, picks up guys on Grindr or some other gay hookup app, has anonymous sex with men at his gym, etc. It is not unusual for this man to have a lengthy history of committed relationships with women where he was sexual with men on the side.

Typically, a woman in Amelia’s position wants to know the following:

Is he gay or straight or what?

Is he attracted to me at all?

Should I get tested for HIV and other STDs?

If I stay with him, can we make the relationship work?

Can I ever trust him to be monogamous?

Can I trust him to stop lying and keeping secrets?

Is He Gay? Is He Attracted to Me At All?

When asked this question, my answer is always the same: “I don’t know, and I’m not sure that he does either.” Then I explain that sexual orientation is not a binary, black and white issue. While some of us tend toward being exclusively heterosexual or exclusively homosexual, very few people are completely one or the other. Admittedly, our culture has looked at sexuality in a dichotomous, black and white way for a very long time, where you have to be one thing or the other with no middle ground. But that viewpoint does not match reality.

In reality, sexual orientation falls on a continuum. Period. End of story. Consider the Kinsey scale developed in the late-1940s by noted sex researcher Alfred Kinsey (and others). Based on extensive research, Kinsey and his colleagues created a 0 to 6 scale with 0 indicating an exclusively heterosexual orientation, 6 indicating an exclusively homosexual orientation, and the numbers between indicating various shades of gray. More importantly than the actual scale, Kinsey’s research showed that most people exist somewhere in the gray areas, rather than at the ends of the spectrum.

I also explain that the terms homosexual and gay are not synonymous. From my perspective, homosexual refers to a physical sexual attraction, whereas gay is a description of how a man chooses to live his life. Plenty of men experience homosexual attraction to some degree but choose to live a straight lifestyle, while others with a similar degree of homosexual attraction choose to live a gay lifestyle – dating and being romantic only with (or at least primarily with) other men, going to gay restaurants and clubs, playing on a gay softball team, etc. So being gay means you experience homosexual attraction to one degree or another and you choose to publicly self-identify and live your life to reflect that. Gay men choose to live with and be romantic with other men. Meanwhile, other men with similar levels of homosexual attraction might choose to live with and be romantic with a woman.

Reasons a man might do this include:

He loves a specific woman so much that he chooses to be with her despite his primary sexual attraction (to men).

He is sexually and romantically attracted to both men and women (bisexual).

His deeply held religious and/or cultural beliefs keep him closeted, causing him to live a lie.

He doesn’t believe that he could ever be happy with a man, even if they have children, faith, and live a “traditional” lifestyle.

And let’s not judge any of these men. Each of them has chosen to commit to a woman, turning away from his primary sexual arousal because this is what feels right to him. In my work, the problem is not the decision these men have made, it’s that they lie and keep secrets about it, causing their committed female partner to think she’s the only one he’s interested in. Then, if/when the man starts acting out his primary homosexual attraction, she inevitably finds out and the sparks fly.

Should I Get Tested for HIV and Other STDs?

My automatic and permanent answer to this question is as follows: “Yes.” This is true regardless of whether your partner is cheating with men or women. If he’s sleeping around, it’s possible he’s picked up an STD somewhere, and if he has, it’s possible he’s passed it on to you. Don’t play around with your health by sitting in denial. If you’ve got an STD, the sooner you know about it, the better off you’ll be.

Can We Make the Relationship Work? Can I Ever Trust Him to be Monogamous? Can I Trust Him to Stop Lying and Keeping Secrets?

One important thing for women in Amelia’s position and men in Michael’s position to understand is this: By the time we are adults, our sexual arousal template is what it is. If you’re primarily attracted to women, or to men, or to both women and men, you’d better get used to it, because that’s not going to change. No matter how much therapy you have, no matter how much you love someone, no matter how often and how loudly you pray, your sexual turn-ons are not going to change or disappear. The only real choice you have is in what you do with that. You can choose to accept your orientation and act on it, you can choose to accept your orientation and not act on it, or you can choose to not accept your orientation and feel miserable about it.

Based on those choices, rational decisions can be made. A woman must ask herself, “Do I want to be with a man who loves me, even though I might not be his primary sexual attraction? Do I want/need total monogamy? If we go out to dinner on our anniversary and he looks at the waiter and finds him more attractive than me, how will I feel about that?” Similarly, the man must ask himself, “Do I want to be with a woman that I love, even though she’s not necessarily what turns me on the most from a sexual standpoint? How will it feel to have a loving relationship with her but still not get everything I want? Is total monogamy the only option for us, or can we consider other options?”

Couples like Amelia and Michael often (though not always) decide they want to stay together, especially if they have a long history (and children!), even if it means they’re more like best friends than a romantic pair. They decide that what they get from the relationship outweighs what they don’t get from it. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with making this decision, as long as both parties are honest and in agreement about wanting to stay together, and, perhaps more importantly, about what their sexual and romantic boundaries will be moving forward.

If such a couple does decide to stay together, they will need to have an honest, open-minded, nonjudgmental conversation about what each of them desires both sexually and romantically so they can find a middle ground they can both live with. This might mean changing the ways in which they are sexual with each other. This also might mean opening up the relationship to some extent.

Ultimately, every situation and every relationship is different. What works for one couple might sound horrific to another. And that’s just fine. Honesty and truthfulness are far more important to the health of a relationship (and to the happiness and emotional wellbeing of both partners) than any specific boundaries that are agreed upon. If certain boundaries work for a particular couple and their relationship, so be it, and who cares what other people think. The couple might even find that as they each develop empathy and compassion for their partner, their relationship grows stronger rather than weaker.