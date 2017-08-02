When Your Review Starts a Forest Fire

Once upon a time, a bitter beauty blogger, desperate for website traffic, made up a bunch of lies to take down her wedding photographer.

And then she lost.

By over one million dollars.

The end.

Justin Tinapay Photography

Online reviews have become instrumental in our decisions to buy anything and hire anyone. We determine “the best” by how many stars are given by other people we’ve never met . It’s not even a consideration that the review could be a lie, either a positive one written by the BFF of the business owner or a negative one written by a disgruntled employee. The words of strangers are often times the deciding factors between making a purchase or not.

That’s dangerous.

Having been a victim of massive (and inaccurate) shaming by a former client, I was overjoyed to see a photographer file a lawsuit for defamation, among other things, against one of her couples...and then win.

Andrea Polito, a wedding photographer out of Dallas, Texas, was hired back in 2014 by Neely and Andrew Moldovan to photograph their 2015 wedding. As reported by The Washington Post, it was 3 months after the ceremony, in front of a television crew, that the couple cried about Polito holding their photos “hostage” and demanding an extra $150.

Multiple media outlets picked up this story...because of course they did. A wedding story, specifically one with a heartbroken couple, is an instant attention grabber. Facts be damned, this story went viral and Andrea Polito’s reviews pages went up in flames.

Timothy Glenn Photography

If you’re not already familiar with the story, the crux of this couple’s bogus complaint, was that they were being forced to pay $125 (they originally said $150) for an album cover, otherwise their wedding photos wouldn’t be released.

In a turn of events, Polito took action and sued the couple, citing the contract which they signed , as well as countless email exchanges. Yet when the story broke (AKA when the couple invited a news crew to their apartment) Neely and Andrew ignored that their claims were false. They flat out stated that no communication ever took place and that it wasn’t in the contract .

But it was.

And it was in those emails that “didn’t exist”.

Which is why when Andrea Polito sued, the Court found that Neely and Andrew willfully and falsely disparaged her.

Why? Because this peach of a bride is a beauty blogger and more traffic to her website means more money for her and screw being a human being, just give her the spotlight to discuss how to minimize pores.

But now, Neely’s blog has been suspended, her social media accounts are private and companies that had partnered with her are one by one cutting their ties. Whoops.

Inku Photography

Due to their malicious actions which caused a firestorm of bad press and bad reviews, Polito lost everything she had worked 10 years for. Her business, largely built on word of mouth, had to shut down and only two clients were willing to sign with her after the news stories ran.

This is the power of reviews.

Sadly, this isn’t an uncommon story, especially in the wedding industry. Emotions are at their highest when two people get married and I frequently watch vendors cave to demands simply to avoid a bad review.

I have had vendors call me, send me emails, even show up to my office to discuss what to do with a bride that suddenly wants more than she paid for and will write a one star review if she doesn’t get it. I see a highly talented and respected vendor, backed into a corner and I am both heartbroken and furious.

No vendor or business owner should ever be blackmailed like this.

I have been here before myself. There have been negative reviews written about me by competing wedding planners, brides I wouldn’t negotiate my contract with and even people I have never met or worked with.

What’s worse, is when couples know they can get what they want by threatening these vendors. It doesn’t matter to some people that they actually signed a contract, when they can stomp their feet and scream “that’s not fair” like a toddler who got his favorite toy taken away. Stomp loud enough and you’ll get that toy back.

Domenick Michael Photography

When I refused to refund a non-refundable retainer to a bride, I was told that she would write a positive review if I changed my mind. It didn’t matter that she signed a contract with me. It didn’t matter that there was a reason for every last letter in my contract. It didn’t matter that I had already done work and turned down other work because this was her date. She went right to the threat that many others have before and will in the future.

Because that’s what reviews are good for, right? Getting what you want. You don’t even have to write a good review if you get the business to cave, as long as you don’t write the scathing lies. Fantastic.

The thing is, most business owners are already concerned about bad reviews. This means that it’s not necessary to threaten with one because it’s assumed you’ll write one if you’re not happy anyway. Humans are hard wired to drop everything to complain but hard pressed to find time to praise. A bad review will go up faster than a good review every day of the week.

I know there are those of you thinking that the business owner can always respond to the negative review in a separate comment. There’s always the opportunity to tell the other side of the story, right?

No. Wrong.

Studies have shown and believe me, there are literal courses available to take, that the best response to a negative review goes a little something like this:

“We are so sorry that you had this terrible experience. We would like to do anything we can to make this situation correct....”

That’s right! What gets the business out of the negative zone to other potential customers reading this review? An apology and an offer to do something about it. The review could be a complete and total lie, but it’s a proven fact that if the business responds with their side of the story, they are seen as aggressive and difficult to work with.

If they ignore it, it looks like they don’t care.

So the only answer is to apologize and throw money at the problem. It’s like some weird, twisted, upside down version of extortion.

Not all reviews are untrue and there are plenty of real complaints out there. But it’s becoming harder and harder to figure out the true stories from the lies. And it’s impossible to make a fair judgement without hearing the other side of the story. The side the business owners are discouraged from sharing.

It’s a circus. It’s a forest fire.