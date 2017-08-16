Where Are The Leaders of The Conscience of Our Nation?

Earlier this week we wrote a blog good Which we opined that:

“Our ‘Children of August’ sought to lead us across the final bridge of the abyss from the legacy of slavery to the hopeful sunlight of the 21st century’s renewal of Reconstruction, 1863-1877, following our Civil War.”

:32-year-old Heather Heyer, killed by 20-year-old James Alex Field, Jr. as he intentionally drove his car into demonstrators peacefully protesting his presence and those of his white supremacist, fascist, Nazi, racist followers, joined three others of our ‘Children of August’ murdered in Philadelphia, Mississippi in 1964”.

“Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, white and Jewish from New York City went to Mississippi to assist and participate in the registration of Blacks seeking to vote for the first time. Their devotion to their beliefs, like Heather Heyer’s devotion to her belief in the precepts and principles of our Declaration of Independence provoked their murder by the Ku Klux Klan”.

Neither the racist enabling presidency of Donald Trump or some of his white supremacist supporters can destroy the dreams of our ‘’Children of August.’”

However, the overriding issue confronting our nation at this time this is the need for National Reconciliation and Healing on the issue of race in America.

Our “Children of August” have challenged us.

Where are the voices and leadership in support of them from organizations, for example, such as:

The African Methodist Episcopal Church

Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America

Central Conference of American Rabbis

Evangelical Lutheran Church of America

The United Methodist Church

United Church of Christ

The National Baptist Convention

The Churches of God in Christ

Liberty University in Central Virginia

They must respond and honor our “Children of August”, and say publicly and loudly on their behalf: Statutes and Monuments commemorating those who led our nation in treasonous rebellion to assure the nationwide continuation of the institution of slavery should not be honored in our public spaces. They should ALL be removed, forthwith!

These monuments are qualitatively different from those honoring George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. They also owned slaves.

However, neither of them led an armed insurrection to defeat and overthrow our national government- for one purpose only: To continue the ownership of slaves, ancestors of the current generation of African Americans living, working among us; and serving and dying in our Armed Services, 24/7 around the world.